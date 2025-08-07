“He better deliver”: Perez Hilton reacts to Kevin Federline announcing new memoir that explores his married life with Britney Spears 

Social media commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton weighed in on Kevin Federline’s upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, which is set to explore his life and high-profile marriage to pop icon and ex-wife Britney Spears. On August 7, 2025, Hilton uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he said:

"Kevin Federline is coming out with an autobiography, whether you like it or not…The promo promises plenty of Britney stories. He better deliver."

In the aforementioned video, Hilton speculated that Kevin Federline’s memoir was likely driven by financial reasons. He noted that both of Federline’s sons with Britney Spears have turned 18 and were no longer in school, suggesting that child support payments from Spears may have ended.

Apart from his children with Spears, Kevin Federline also has four other children. He has a daughter, Kori, and a son, Kaleb, with actress Shar Jackson. He also has two more daughters, Jordan, and Peyton, with his current wife, Victoria Prince. He married her in 2013.

Perez Hilton comments on Kevin Federline's upcoming memoir

In the aforementioned video, Hilton implied that with child support payments gone, and with younger children still to support, Federline might have been seeking a new source of income.

"We don’t know if Kevin has an NDA as part of his divorce settlement from Britney. I’m guessing that he doesn’t. Otherwise, why release a memoir?" he added.

Hilton further stated that the only real reason for a Federline memoir would be to share untold stories about Britney Spears. Without that element, he argued, the book might lack appeal. According to the podcaster, if he was not "going to spill Britney tea," then there was "no reason to release a Kevin Federline autobiography."

Drawing a comparison, Hilton also noted that while Britney Spears’ own memoir had been set for a major motion picture, it was unlikely that Kevin Federline's book would receive the same Hollywood treatment.

Despite the criticism, Hilton expressed a moment of regret for how Federline had been treated by the media. He acknowledged that Federline had long been the subject of ridicule, and that over time, he had proven to be a relatively responsible parent.

Hilton then offered a public apology for the ridicule Federline faced over the years. He further said that Federline’s long-standing silence was influenced by financial agreements that had now ended, making him free to speak.

"He was the subject of a lot of ridicule. That’s not easy. And I would like to apologize sincerely for my role in that. I think… he does seem to be a goodish father for the most part… He remained silent over the course of the last many years, but that’s because he was getting paid. They bought his silence. Now the payments stop," Hilton said.

Kevin Federline announces memoir, promising candid look at life with Britney Spears and beyond

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears (Image via Getty Images)

Kevin Federline, former dancer and DJ best known for his high-profile marriage to Britney Spears (from 2004 to 2007), announced that he was set to release his memoir via Listenin. This is a new audio-first storytelling imprint by Barracuda Baby Productions.

According to People magazine, he announced the news involving his memoir, You Thought You Knew, on Wednesday, August 6, 2024.

As per the report, Federline described the memoir as an honest and personal account of his life, from fame and heartbreak to fatherhood and public scrutiny. Reflecting on the emotional weight of the journey, he said the book was “extremely intimate and transparent.”

"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence," he said (as per People Magazine, August 6, 2025 report ).

Federline also promised a no-holds-barred narrative.

"If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here," he added.

According to the press release of the memoir, You Thought You Knew would explore Federline’s life from his working-class upbringing, including his move from Fresno, California, to Nevada after his parents’ divorce. It would then detail his rise as a backup dancer for major acts like Destiny’s Child and Michael Jackson.

As per the release, the memoir would delve deeply into his marriage and divorce from Britney Spears, including the aftermath of their split. It would also reportedly include his attempts to shield his children from the relentless glare of the public eye.

The memoir is positioned as a story of “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life from one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures.”

Jaren Hayman, founder of Barracuda Baby Productions, expressed pride in having Federline as the debut author for Listenin’s new line of audio memoirs. Explaining their choice, Hayman said Federline’s long silence had come at a personal cost.

"He spent two years in every tabloid and two decades navigating a volatile, ever-changing reality, choosing silence to protect his kids. That silence left scars. Listenin was built for real voices telling real stories, and sharing Kevin’s after everything said about him means a lot to us," he said.

Hayman added that audiences would finally have a chance to "meet the real Kevin Federline."

Kevin Federline’s memoir announcement came nearly two years after Britney Spears released her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.

As per the People Magazine report, Kevin Federline’s You Thought You Knew is set to hit the shelves on October 21, 2025. At the same time, it will be available across major digital platforms, including Spotify, Audible, and Apple Books, marking Kevin Federline’s official debut as an author.

On the other hand, Britney Spears has been focusing on personal healing following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. In July 2023, she released a collaborative track with Will.i.am titled Mind Your Business. Additionally, a biopic based on her 2023 memoir is currently in development, with Universal Pictures having secured the rights.

