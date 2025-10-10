"Her followers won’t forget it": Perez Hilton reacts to Twitch streamer Fandy livestreaming the birth of her child

Perez Hilton weighed in on Twitch streamer Fandy’s recent decision to livestream the birth of her child, calling it the “first-ever known livestreamed birth” on the platform. In his October 10 website article, Hilton described the streamer as a “30-year-old Texas-based video game streamer” who had “been in the game&quot; for &quot;about a decade.”Hilton then explained what he called her “biggest achievement ever,” which came on October 8, when Fandy “gave birth at home.” Detailing the unprecedented livestream where she gave birth, he wrote:“And just like when she plays games, she shared the moment on her stream! In addition to her friends being in the room, she allowed her thousands of followers to watch the 8-hour childbirth process, the first ever known livestreamed birth on Twitch! You see it all — every scream, cry, and sweet moment!…Her followers won’t forget it either!”In his article, the podcaster further described the “shocking video,” titled “Water Broke, Baby Time”, noting that it showed the Twitch-streamer “surrounded by her loved ones” during the home birth.He explained how, at various points, she was “lying on or kneeling over the sofa” while her friends offered comfort through her contractions. Despite the pain, Hilton observed that she “joked around with her fans,” maintaining her trademark humor even while in labor.Commenting on her visible exhaustion, Hilton wrote:“Fandy was SO ready for it to be over!”Perez Hilton also described how the streamer later moved to an inflated pool for the delivery, where she let out “a bloodcurdling yell” as she gave birth to her daughter, Luna Rose.“Nearly 30,000 people watched Fandy give birth! Many flooded the comments section with questions, criticism, and congratulatory messages during the labor!” he addedThe podcaster also mentioned that Twitch CEO Dan Clancy left a congratulatory message for the Twitch-streamer, leading Hilton to suggest that her livestreamed birth was “probably OK” by the platform’s standards.Twitch-streamer Fandy responds to backlash after live-streaming the birth of her babyStreamer Fandy (image via Instagram/@fandybtw)Twitch streamer Fandy responded to criticism after she live-streamed the birth of her baby to her followers on October 8. The following day, on October 9, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message addressing both the backlash and her reasons for sharing such an intimate moment publicly.In her post, the Twitch-streamer first expressed joy and gratitude while revealing details about her newborn daughter, Lune Rose, who was born at 2:45 a.m. on October 8, weighing 8 lbs and 1 oz.Reflecting on the experience, she explained her decision to broadcast the birth to her Twitch community, saying she wanted to share the moment with the audience that had supported her for a decade.“I live streamed my birth to my community I had been streaming to for 10 years. I’m very grateful for the amount of people who tuned in to share the special moment with us, and incredibly grateful to my amazing friends who dropped everything that day to help support me through the whole thing!” she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFandy acknowledged that she had seen a mix of supportive and critical reactions online and wanted to “address a few things” people had been saying. Though she admitted it was difficult to put her thoughts into words after being awake for over 24 hours, she felt compelled to clarify her intentions and correct misconceptions.One of her main points was that the stream wasn’t a publicity stunt but a way of documenting a deeply personal life event, much like many others who have shared their childbirth journeys online.“There are TONS of births that have been documented. This is no different from the thousands of them out there,” she wrote.She further emphasized that her stream simply showed the birthing process “in a live format,” including “the ugly and not so pleasant parts.”Streamer Fandy also explained her choice to give birth at home, revealing that it stemmed from her previous hospital experience, where she felt she had little control.“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, and I chose to do a home birth because my previous birth was in a hospital setting and I was not a fan of how much agency over it you aren’t allowed to have,” she shared.Streamer Fandy (image via Instagram/@fandybtw)Fandy stressed that her home birth was planned with care and safety in mind. Her midwife and nurse, both with over 20 years of experience and thousands of deliveries, made her feel “very comfortable” with her decision.Beyond the criticism over broadcasting her birth, Fandy also responded to speculation that her decision was motivated by financial gain or publicity. She firmly denied such assumptions, clarifying that the stream had not been monetized in any deliberate way. Emphasizing that neither she nor Bryan “asked for subs, made goals, or really even acknowledged bits,” she explained that they had been entirely focused on the moment itself, with ads minimized and alerts turned off.The Twitch-streamer also reiterated that the birth stream wasn’t meant to attract a new audience but to share a meaningful life event with her existing community.She emphasized that her daughter “was not used for personal gain,” describing the stream as &quot;a moment” of “vulnerability and connection” rather than “content made for profit. For her, the livestream was about authenticity and “making a memory&quot; that she’ll &quot;never forget.”Via her Instagram post, the streamer also announced a personal and professional shift. She revealed that she had deactivated her O*lyF*ns account and would be returning to her roots as a full-time Twitch streamer.“Lastly - I posted this in my Discord to my community which I realize most of you aren’t a part of, I’ll also announce it here; I’ve deactivated my O*lyF*ns as of today. I started my content creation journey 10 years ago as just a streamer and that’s what I’m going to just be from now on. My next arc starts now,” she explainedWith over 371,000 followers on Twitch and another 301,000 on Instagram, Fandy has built a loyal community that values her authenticity, humor, and openness.