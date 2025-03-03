"This is coercive control"— Married at First Sight Australia fans believe Adrian is "manipulating" Awhina

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12, episode 21, the latest commitment ceremony commenced, as each couple was asked to decide their future together. They had the choice to either stay or leave after reflecting upon their time on the show since the previous ceremony.

When Adrian and Awhina talked to the experts about their relationship, Dave criticized Adrian and said it seemed like Awhina needed permission to speak. The experts asked the female cast member about Dave's allegations, and she said that while she didn't need permission, she felt that if she shared too many details, there would be a rift between them.

The experts further questioned Awhina about why she liked Adrian. John asked if there were any words to describe their relationship, and the cast member said she liked her husband in the moments he didn't know she was watching him. She also said Adrian looked at her with "true sincerity" sometimes.

Fans of the reality show commented on what Awhina said in the segment and believed her husband was manipulating her.

"Adrian is flat out manipulating & controlling Awhina. This is coercive control. This is abuse. Producers should remove him and the other abusers from the show immediately, instead of letting it play out for drama & ratings & putting women in harm’s way," one person wrote on X.

"What is wrong with Awhina... why does she want to stay with mumbles Adrian... who tries to restrict & control what she says & does... it's like she's a prisoner to Adrian, her jailer," a fan commented.

"HOW MANY OPPORTUNITIES DOES ADRIAN NEED? After how he treated her sister? After the way he talked about her own son?? Awhina needs some serious counselling with a REAL mental health expert, not a reality show..." a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia said Adrian had "0 redeeming qualities."

"Awhina can't even answer why she likes him, bc adrian has 0 redeeming qualities. literally worse than trash, bc at least trash can be recycled," a person wrote.

"Adrian trying to manipulate Awhina & trying to control the narrative. TOXIC MASCULINITY at its finest," a fan commented.

"Adrian & Awhina are a domestic violence relationship playing out on TV for entertainment. The manipulation. The threats. The Experts have been sh*t on this. Adrian is a smug lying sh*tbag of a human. Sickened by this," a tweet read.

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia season 12 further said:

"What are the "experts" expert in?So we have weeks of footage of Adrian not even hiding how manipulative, controlling and abusive he is but they keep him. All of the viewers concerned about Awhina's safety but not Awhina If you like it I love it," a person wrote.

"Everyone sees Adrian basically threatening Awhina? Like, it’s happening RIGHT IN FRONT OF EVERYONE. This is who this man really is, trying to bully his partner into silence so he doesn’t end up looking bad for his own mistakes. Be warned.." a fan commented.

Experts question Awhina about why she likes Adrian in Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21

In Married at First Sight Australia season 12 episode 21, Adrian and Awhina were questioned by the experts during the commitment ceremony about their relationship.

Alessandra Rampolla wanted to know more about what happened, but Adrian said he didn't want to talk more about it since he deemed it disrespectful to both his and his wife's families. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 expert reminded him that it was on camera, so he wasn't protecting anyone by not talking about it.

As the conversation continued, the line of questioning turned towards Awhina, after Dave alleged that the female cast member couldn't speak freely. He stated he could see that Awhina was uncomfortable, and asked Adrian to let her speak her true feelings.

John told the female Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star that Dave had made a "serious statement," and asked whether she felt she needed Adrian's permission to speak. Awhina said that while she didn't need his permission, she was concerned about causing a rift between them if she went into too many details.

She added that she didn't want to hurt Adrian's feelings because she cared about him. The Married at First Sight Australia season 12 expert asked what she liked about her husband. Awhina recalled waking up on the morning of the commitment ceremony and said she woke up hurt and sad. However, she noted she was also upset for Adrian.

The Married at First Sight Australia star said that she felt that although she didn't like his behavior in the moment, she still cared for him. John asked why she liked him, and seeing how Adrian reacted to it, the female cast member asked Adrian if he had ever told her why he liked her.

John interrupted and said it was a "pretty straight forward" question, and noted that he was asking her for the third time. He told her that by not answering his question, she was making the expert believe she didn't like her husband.

When Awhina said that there hadn't been a lot of moments she liked with Adrian in the past 10 days, the latter said she didn't need to start off with the negative things.

"So I will ask you for the fourth time now, Awhina, why do you like Adrian?" John said.

Seeing the Married at First Sight Australia season 12 star's behavior, fans of the show felt Adrian had been manipulating his wife.

Tune in on Monday, March 3, 2025, to watch a brand-new episode of Married at First Sight Australia on Channel 9.

