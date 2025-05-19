10 Easter eggs you probably didn’t notice in Andor season 2

Andor (also Star Wars: Andor and Andor: A Star Wars Story in season 2) is an action sci-fi spy thriller produced by Tony Gilroy for Disney+. It is a prequel to Rogue One (2016) and the first Star Wars movie (1977), tracing the path of rebel spy/thief Cassian Andor over the five years before those events.

The show charts his radicalization against the Galactic Empire and the early days of the Rebel Alliance.

Season 2 builds character interactions and challenges allegiances, with betrayals, sacrifices, and changing agendas charting the course towards rebellion. It stars Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Ben Mendelsohn, and Forest Whitaker.

Season 2 of Andor is likewise full of Easter eggs that numerous fans might have overlooked, from references to iconic Star Wars scenes such as the "unlimited power" line of Emperor Palpatine to references to Star Wars: Rebels.

1) A blaster links Syril, Cassian, and Melshi in a quiet arc of rebellion

A still from season 2 (Image via Disney+)

Andor has been a journey—for the fans, the characters, and surprisingly, a gun. One of the show’s most subtle Easter eggs involves the blaster passed between Syril, Cassian, and Melshi. In episode 9, Vel asks about its owner, prompting a reply from Melshi (Duncan Pow).

But this gun has history. Cassian took it from Syril during their early clash, brought it to Aldhani, then passed it to Melshi. Its quiet reappearance ties their arcs together and charts each character’s path toward rebellion.

2) Luthen’s gallery hides new relics

Luthen’s gallery continues to be a goldmine of Easter eggs and references (Image via Disney+)

Luthen’s gallery continues to be a goldmine of Easter eggs and references. Season 1 had fans buzzing over items like Starkiller’s helmet and the World Between Worlds stone but season 2 upped the ante.

When Dedra finally confronts Luthen and uncovers his secret, the scene becomes a frenzy for fans and critics alike, eager to catch every hidden detail before he stabs himself.

Rather than breaking each artifact down individually, this list compiles all the new antiquities in one place. Highlights include a Nautolan bleeder—a dagger carved with Kit Fisto’s species—and a haunting Gungan skull. There is also a Naboo headdress, among others.

3) Lina Soh’s name links Andor to the High Republic

With so little High Republic content on screen, this brief mention is an easy-to-miss Easter egg (Image via Instagram/@starwars)

Episode 10 of Andor stands out as one of the series’ best, largely thanks to Luthen’s backstory. Before the reveal, the Empire brings him to a hospital named Lina Soh. While the name might seem like random sci-fi jargon, it is actually a reference to the former Chancellor of the Republic during the High Republic era.

It is a subtle but meaningful nod that helps anchor her in Star Wars canon. Given how little of the High Republic era appears on screen, even a brief mention like this is a welcome surprise and one of the most easily missed Easter eggs in the entire show.

4) Nemik’s inspirational message

Some cast members from season 2 (Image via Instagram/@starwars)

Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), a minor yet memorable character from Andor season 1, was full of hope and belief in the Rebellion’s cause. He began writing a manifesto before tragically dying during the Aldhani mission.

In one of the series’ final and most impactful episodes, Lio Partagaz (Anton Lesser) is seen listening to that very manifesto, which has now spread across the galaxy as a symbol of hope. It is a touching moment that honors Nemik’s legacy, turning his idealism into one of the show’s most meaningful and memorable monologues.

5) A nod to Palpatine’s famous line

A stll from the series (Image via Instagram/@starwars)

Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) is widely recognized as the most powerful Sith Lord in Star Wars, a fact confirmed by George Lucas himself. One of his most iconic moments comes in Revenge of the Sith, when he shouts "Unlimited power!" while electrocuting Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson).

Andor nods to this moment during a scene where Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) discusses the Empire’s energy initiative which is really a front for building the Death Star and extracting resources from various planets.

While explaining it to Imperial officials, he echoes Palpatine’s famous line, slipping in "unlimited power." It is a clever Easter egg that adds a touch of levity to the otherwise serious show.

6) Ancient Rakatan lore returns

Luthen first mentions the Rakatans in season 1, then expands on their history in season 2 (Image via Disney+)

Knights of the Old Republic is a fan-favorite Star Wars classic, long hoped to receive a live-action adaptation. While modern Star Wars rarely references it, Andor breaks that trend with the return of the ancient Rakatan species—early spacefarers and conquerors.

Luthen first mentions the Rakatans in season 1, then expands on their history in season 2, revealing their invasion of Chandrila and theft of twelve rare statues, most still missing. He even dates it to 25,000 BBY, marking the first official timestamp of their invasion and pulling Legends lore firmly into canon.

7) The silent Loth cat tribute

The Loth cat symbolizes the rebellion’s sacrifices for the greater good (Image via Disney+)

Andor episode 10 was arguably the darkest of the series, showing the tragic deaths of Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Lonni Jung (Robert Emms), the spy who delivered crucial intel about the Death Star, shaping the galaxy’s future.

But the real Easter egg isn’t Lonni, it is the Loth cat that approaches his body on the bench. First seen in Star Wars: Rebels, these creatures are native to Loth, Ezra Bridger’s home, and hold special meaning in the show.

The Loth cat symbolizes the rebellion’s sacrifices for the greater good. Among Andor’s many Rebels callbacks, this one stands out as especially poignant.

8) Saw Gerrera’s Massiff roast

Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is a pivotal rebel leader (Image via Disney+)

Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) is a pivotal rebel leader who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and later helped shape the fight against the Empire with his Partisans, a group known for their fierce, unpredictable attacks.

In Andor episode 5, Wilmon (Muhannad Bhaier) teaches them to use rhydo fuel, but during a lunch break, a roasted animal is shown on a spit.

That animal is a massiff dog, native to desert worlds like Tatooine and Geonosis. Tusken Raiders often use massiffs as guard and attack dogs, frequently clashing with Star Wars heroes.

9) A girl and her AT-ST toy

A still from the TV show (Image via Disney+)

Bix (Adria Arjona) was one of Andor’s standout characters, making her farewell all the more heartbreaking since she never reunited with Cassian. Early scenes with her, especially on Mina-Rau, left a lasting impression.

One subtle Easter egg that many fans might have missed was a little girl playing with a toy AT-ST in the background. Though this detail doesn’t impact the story, it is a fun nod for fans and a collector’s dream toy.

It also raises interesting questions: Are these toys mass-produced by the Empire as a way to indoctrinate children, or are they handmade? Either way, this small reference sparks some intriguing thoughts.

10) Creator Tony Gilroy’s cameo voice

Andor creator Tony Gilroy makes a fitting cameo in the series (Image via Disney+)

Tony Gilroy, the creator of Andor—widely regarded as one of the best Star Wars shows ever—makes a fitting cameo in the series.

The Star Wars franchise is famous for surprise cameos, like Daniel Craig as a stormtrooper or Simon Pegg as a quirky alien. These appearances usually go unnoticed until fans find out later, but they add a fun layer to the films and shows.

Andor has featured a few cameos too, including Sam Witwer (Darth Maul) as a shoretrooper in season 1, and Gilroy himself in the final season.

In episode 11, when Cassian (Diego Luna) and K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) set out to rescue Kleya, a voice orders them to return immediately, that voice belongs to Gilroy, who delivered a similar line in Rogue One.

Interested viewers can watch Andor season 2 on Disney+.

