10 memorable quotes from Wednesday season 2

The sardonic and gothic saga of Wednesday season 2 is back. Premiering in two parts, one on August 6 and two on September 3, the story took fans and the titular character back to Nevermore Academy. In its hallowed halls, her psychic abilities are tested as a new evil emerges.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and based on The Addams Family (1991), the show has no dearth of memorable dialogue. From Wednesday's witty quips to Enid's wholesome remarks, the coming-of-age mystery perfectly captures the dark humor that the iconic characters are known for.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

From funny to fearsome: 10 most memorable quotes from Wednesday season 2

1) "Like returning to the scene of the crime"- Wednesday Addams (Season 2, episode 1)

Wednesday returns to Nevermore (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The titular character is known for causing trouble and getting expelled from schools. Season 1 opens with her expulsion after she tries to kill her brother's bullies, so it is a refreshing surprise for the Addams family when she goes back to Nevermore Academy for another school year.

Morticia, her mother, remarks that this is the first time she willingly goes back to school, and asks her how she feels about it. She deadpans:

"Like returning to the scene of the crime. I know where all the bodies are buried."

This quote from Wednesday season 2 aptly sums up her sharp sense of humor and foreshadows what's to come. As she gets into the thick of things with a new serial killer on the loose and a breakout at Willow Hill, she inadvertently becomes one of the bodies that is buried.

2) "Wednesday happened"- Enid Sinclair (Season 2, episode 4)

Enid knows Wednesday (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Wednesday decides to infiltrate Willow Hill by getting into Isadora's trunk. She enlists Agnes and Enid's help to be on the lookout outside Willow Hill in case things go wrong. Things indeed go wrong, as Slurp attacks everyone, and she finds out that Lois isn't a person, but a program called Long-term Outcast Integration Study.

Judi, the receptionist, is revealed to be the Avian and Stonehearst's daughter, and Uncle Fester attacks her, pulling the electricity at Willow Hill. When a panicked Agnes asks Enid what happened, Enid gasps:

"Wednesday happened."

Agnes is new to the titular character's chaos, but Enid is the window to her personality, summing her up perfectly: Wherever she goes, trouble inadvertently follows, and this dialogue in Wednesday season 2 sums up her personality perfectly.

3) "We don't solve anything in this family with words"- Wednesday Addams (Season 2, episode 3)

Wednesday confronts Morticia (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The Addams family is a peculiar bunch, and many dialogues use dry humor and deadpan delivery to nail down their complicated relationship. Case in point: Wednesday confronts Morticia after she takes Goody's book of spells away from her. While Morticia did that to protect her from her sister, Ophelia's fate, her daughter is less than pleased about it when she says:

"We don't solve anything in this family with words. We do it with deeds. Most of them dirty."

Jenna Ortega's portrayal of the titular character is unparalleled in Wednesday season 2. While her driveling monotone is present in all dialogues, she manages to convey different emotions. Here, her hurt and anger about navigating her complex family dynamics make it a memorable moment in the show.

4) "Women like us... we forge our own path"- Grandmama Hester (Season 2, episode 6)

Grandmama Hester's words (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

As things grow more tense between Wednesday and her mother, she turns to her grandmother, Hester, for advice on her psychic abilities. Hester (Joanna Lumley) has a more pessimistic view on their journeys as Raven psychics, reminding her granddaughter that they can't be tied to their emotions.

"Women like us can't be burdened by family. We forge our own path, dig our own grave."

The Fumps (Morticia's side of the family) have a long, complicated history with their psychic powers, making them potent. Grandmama Hester's reminder is desolate, but true thus far in Wednesday season 2. Their journey as psychics is often lonely. But, it also acts as a reminder that the titular character can break the cycle of familial trauma and create community.

5) "What would Enid do?"- Wednesday Addams (Season 2, episode 6)

Enid in Wednesday's body (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Wednesday and Enid swap bodies after a spell goes wrong. The episode of Wednesday season 2 is chock-full of situational comedy as they try not to get caught. But things get heated when Agnes is trapped by Tyler, Francoise, and Isaac. When the duo goes to rescue her, Enid (Wednesday) turns into her werewolf form to attack Tyler, but lets him go last minute.

Outside, Enid thanks Wednesday for saving her life. The titular character in Enid's body remarks:

"I just asked myself: What would Enid do?"

This is a huge moment for Wednesday, whose brand is being emotionless. By extending empathy and stepping into Enid's shoes (literally), her character isn't a lone wolf anymore.

6) "Control is often an illusion"- Morticia Addams (Season 2, episode 1)

Morticia's advice (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Sordid humor, twisted family dynamics, and generations of trauma aside, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) often dishes advice in a way only a mother can. She sandwiches priceless wisdom between wry humor, which makes for unforgettable quotes, like this one in Wednesday season 2.

When her daughter returns to school claiming that she will bend its ways to her will, she says:

"Control is often an illusion. Like I let your father believe he is in charge of this family."

It is at once hilarious and thought-provoking, letting her daughter know that it's okay to let go and enjoy the school year as a regular student. It also applies to her psychic abilities. The more she tries to control it, the harder it gets.

7) "I have FOBI. Fear of Being Included"- Wednesday Addams (Season 2, episode 3)

Wednesday doesn't have FOMO (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Wednesday season 2 continues to capitalize on the titular character's aversion to all the things that define her generation. She does not subscribe to the youthful way of life, often emulating a grumpy old soul. This paves the way for laugh-out-loud humor.

When Principal Dort stops Wednesday from leaving the camp to ask her about joining the camp festivities, she has a dry remark ready. But Dort points out that children her age have "FOMO- Fear of Missing Out" over these things, to which she responds without missing a beat:

"I have FOBI. Fear of Being Included."- a quote from Wednesday season 2

8) "Be your own psycho, Agnes"- Enid Sinclair (Season 2, episode 7)

Agnes and Enid's friendship (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

The overarching theme of Wednesday season 2 continues to be accepting people, no matter how odd they are. The newest to that list is Agnes, a doe-eyed Wednesday super fan with the uncanny ability to turn invisible. Her invisibility is a metaphor, as she often cloaks herself in other people's personalities to fit in.

Enid (Emma Myers) finds a downtrodden Agnes during the annual Masquerade Ball at Nevermore. She is heartbroken that her attempts to be just like Wednesday had failed, leaving her friendless. Enid gently reminds her:

"One Wednesday Addams is more than enough for this world. If you're tired of being invisible, stop hiding... Be your own psycho, Agnes. Trust me, you'd be good at it."

This is a heartfelt quote that reminds Agnes and fans watching that every person is unique in their own way.

9) "He's got the brains of a dung beetle and the ambition of a French beureucrat"- Wednesday Addams (Season 2, episode 1)

Wednesday about Pugsley (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Like Wednesday mentions in season 1, only she gets to bully her brother, Pugsley. He isn't the brightest in the family, and the jokes about his mental faculty are endless, even after he gets his uncle Fester's power of manipulating static electricity. So when she says:

"He's got the brains of a dung beetle and the ambition of a French beureucrat."- The titular character in Wednesday season 2

It is a hilarious and layered insult that is trademark Wednesday, showing her intellect and older sibling energy in Wednesday season 2. It reminds everyone why the show's humor is so popular.

10) "An Addams will never sacrifice one of their own"- Isaac Night (Season 2, episode 8)

Isaac taunts the Addams family (Image via Netflix)

Isaac (Owen Painter) is revealed to be the villain who is plotting the downfall of the Addams family in Wednesday season 2. He kidnaps Pugsley in an attempt to lure Wednesday to his lair and "cure" Pugsley of his electric powers. This is how her father, Gomez, lost his powers. Given his history with the Addams, he says:

"An Addams will never sacrifice one of their own, not even a pawn... And that emotional weakness will be our checkmate."

He knows how they work, and means this as a threat, but it is their emotional connection to each other that makes them strong. His description is accurate, but his evil reduces their strong bond into a manipulation tactic, which ultimately backfires.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

