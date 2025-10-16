10 TV couples we wish ended up together but broke-up

TV couples often capture audiences’ hearts, but not all of them find the happy ending viewers anticipate. From Ryan and Marissa in The O.C. to Roy and Keeley in Ted Lasso, certain relationships end in ways that leave fans longing for a different outcome.

These on-screen romances, filled with passion and conflict, make their breakups even more heartbreaking.

In many cases, timing, personal growth, or outside circumstances keep these couples apart. Think of Rory and Jess in Gilmore Girls or Barney and Robin in How I Met Your Mother; their sparks were undeniable, yet fate and narrative choices tore them apart.

While these breakups can be painful to watch, they also reveal the nuances of love and character development in TV storytelling. These 10 TV couples show that even fictional romances can leave a lasting impression, sparking endless debates among fans about who truly deserved a second chance

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Carrie and Aidan - Sex and the City, and 9 other TV couples we wish ended up together but broke-up

1) Fleabag and Hot Priest - Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge as "Fleabag" (Image via Apple TV+)

From the beginning, Fleabag’s romance with the “hot priest” appears destined for heartbreak. Despite the obvious complications, their connection grows as they reveal their vulnerabilities to each other.

The priest becomes the only person who truly sees Fleabag beyond her witty facade, even breaking through her trademark fourth-wall asides to confront her inner detachment, showing the rare bond shared between this TV couple.

In the end, the priest chooses his faith over love, leaving Fleabag devastated yet transformed. Their separation, though painful, marks a turning point for her character.

For the first time, she appears at peace, shedding the emotional walls and self-deception that once defined her. The bittersweet conclusion captures both loss and liberation, making them one of the most unforgettable TV couples in modern television.

2) Carrie and Aidan - Sex and the City

Carrie Bradshaw’s love life in Sex and the City revolves around Aidan and Mr. Big (Image via Apple TV+)

Carrie Bradshaw’s love life in Sex and the City is defined by her pull between Aidan and Mr. Big, creating one of TV’s most debated couples.

While other boyfriends come and go, Aidan and Big remain the most consequential, splitting fans over who is the better match for Carrie. Aidan enters her life as a chance for stability and joy, offering love without the drama that Big often brings.

Despite Aidan’s honesty, commitment, and equal investment in their relationship, Carrie finds it hard to move past her complicated history with Big.

Their lingering connection continually disrupts her chance at happiness with Aidan, making the dynamics between these two TV couples a defining element of the show’s enduring appeal.

3) Robin and Barney - How I Met Your Mother

The plot splits Barney and Robin to push a Ted-Robin reunion, sparking a debated TV breakup (Image via Apple TV+)

Barney Stinson stars in How I Met Your Mother as New York’s ultimate playboy, charming countless women with his elaborate schemes.

However, Robin becomes the one who inspires him to leave his wild ways behind, and the two quickly form a committed, monogamous relationship. Their journey from best friends to lovers makes them one of the most memorable TV couples, with a playful dynamic that balances them perfectly.

Despite their connection, the series finale controversially undermines their happy ending. The plot forces Barney and Robin apart to accommodate a rushed reunion between Ted and Robin, creating one of television’s most debated breakups.

This turn of events sparked criticism, leaving fans divided over what could have been one of the most iconic TV couples.

4) Rory and Jess - Gilmore Girls

Rory and Jess - Gilmore Girls (Image via Netflix)

Rory and Jess share a fiery, intellectually charged dynamic in Gilmore Girls, making them one of the show’s most captivating TV couples.

Their constant debates about literature, Stars Hollow, and life reveal a mutual understanding. Rory finds in Jess someone who challenges her, while Jess needs someone perceptive enough to see past his nonchalant exterior.

Though their relationship ends in heartbreak, Rory and Jess leave a lasting impact on each other, growing and learning from their time together.

Fans continue to debate which of Rory’s boyfriends suits her best, but Jess remains a standout, embodying the intensity that make them one of television’s most memorable TV couples.

5) Roy and Keeley - Ted Lasso

Roy and Keeley quickly became a fan-favorite couple in Ted Lasso (Image via Apple TV+)

Roy and Keeley’s relationship in Ted Lasso quickly became a fan-favorite TV couple, with Keeley breaking through Roy’s tough exterior and seemingly being the perfect match for him.

Their unexpected breakup shocks viewers, as it appears to stem from Roy’s fears of future heartache rather than a lack of love, making it one of the most surprising moments of the series.

After a complicated love triangle involving Jack and Jamie, Keeley ends season 3 choosing to focus on herself, leaving fans uncertain about the future of this TV couple.

6) Ryan and Marissa - The O.C.

Ryan and Marissa’s relationship in The O.C. is full of highs and lows (Image via Apple TV+)

Ryan and Marissa’s relationship in The O.C. is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, making them one of the show’s most iconic TV couples.

While Ryan frequently finds himself saving Marissa from danger, their bond is also marked by romantic moments, like their heartfelt ferris wheel conversation and dramatic New Year’s Eve kiss, which show the undeniable connection between this TV couple.

Tragically, their story ends with Marissa’s death at the close of season 3, one of the most shocking moments in the series. Her passing in Ryan’s arms captures the strength of their bond, leaving fans with a poetic, bittersweet finale for a TV couple whose love always felt extraordinary and larger than life.

7) Midge and Lenny - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Midge rebuilding her life after divorce (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Midge as she rebuilds her life after her marriage falls apart, discovering her own identity and self-worth beyond societal expectations.

Amid her journey, a romantic spark with Lenny Bruce emerges just as she gains confidence and independence. Their connection, marked by mentorship and attraction, quickly makes them one of the show’s most intriguing TV couples.

Though their brief romance shows promise, Lenny’s self-destructive tendencies prevent them from building a lasting relationship. Over the years, they reconnect in various bars and clubs, but Midge ultimately moves on, remarrying while Lenny’s path takes a sadder turn.

The story remains a striking example of a TV couple whose chemistry and timing never fully align.

8) Andy and Erin - The Office

Andy Bernard and Erin reveal a more sympathetic side to each other in The Office (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Bernard, also known as the "Nard-Dog," starts off as one of the most obnoxious characters in The Office, but his relationship with Erin reveals a softer, more sympathetic side.

The playful and energetic dynamic between Erin and Andy makes them one of the show’s most memorable TV couples, as Erin matches Andy’s quirks and helps balance his cringeworthy tendencies with lighthearted humor.

Both Andy and Erin are immature, which brings both fun and challenges to their relationship. While they connect through shared spontaneity, Andy’s romantic gestures eventually become too much, leading to their breakup.

Despite the ending, Andy and Erin remain a TV couple, remembered for their chaotic and memorable chemistry.

9) Alexis and Ted - Schitt's Creek

Ted helps Alexis grow into her best self (Image via Netflix)

When the Rose family arrives in Schitt’s Creek, their initial snobbery slowly fades as they connect with the townsfolk, including Alexis’ budding relationship with Ted, the local veterinarian. While she is first attracted to his looks, Alexis soon appreciates Ted’s patience, making them one of the show’s most charming TV couples.

Ted brings out the best in Alexis, supporting her as she grows into her own. However, their paths diverge when career opportunities take them to opposite corners of the world, Alexis to New York and Ted to the Galápagos Islands.

While fans may wish they had a traditional happy ending, Alexis’ story is celebrated as a rare example of a female character achieving fulfillment beyond her romantic life, even as this TV couple parts ways.

10) Mark Darcy and Bridget Jones - Bridget Jones

Mark Darcy and Bridget Jones are one of cinema’s most iconic couples (Image via Apple TV+)

Mark Darcy and Bridget Jones from Bridget Jones are one of cinema’s most iconic TV couples, though their story carries a complexity that sets it apart from conventional romantic narratives.

While they ultimately end up together, the film does not present their union as a simplistic, idyllic resolution. Instead, it acknowledges the emotional distance and challenges that shape their relationship, presenting a more nuanced portrayal of love and personal growth.

Mark’s absence at key moments brings grief, giving the story a bittersweet tone. By mixing heartache with joy, the film creates an emotionally impactful narrative, presenting Mark and Bridget Jones as a memorable and layered couple in contemporary cinema.

Though not all endings are happy, these TV couples leave a lasting mark, proving that even fictional love can captivate and linger in memory.

