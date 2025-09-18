7 feel good shows to watch if you liked ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Somebody Somewhere is an HBO comedy-drama created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, starring Bridget Everett. Set in Manhattan, Kansas, it follows Sam, a woman coming to terms with life and grief after her sister’s death.

Inspired by Everett’s own life, the show addresses themes of loss, identity, and belonging. Through music, Sam begins to reconnect with herself and finds a community of outsiders who, like her, don’t fit the mold but support each other in unexpected ways.

If viewers enjoyed watching Somebody Somewhere for its themes of grief and the power of human connection, then here are seven feel-good shows that explore similar relationships and personal growth.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Togetherness

Togetherness follows Alex, a struggling actor living with his best friend and family (Image via Apple TV+)

Togetherness is a comedy-drama created by Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Steve Zissis. It stars Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Amanda Peet, Steve Zissis, and Abby Ryder Fortson.

The story follows Alex, a struggling actor who moves in with his best friend Brett, Brett’s wife Michelle, and her sister Tina.

Their unconventional living arrangement brings humor and tension as they juggle career ambitions and the complexities of marriage and friendship, forcing each of them to confront the gap between expectation and reality.

Like Somebody Somewhere, Togetherness shows the nuances of personal relationships and discovering connection within unconventional households.

2) Better Things

Better Things is a comedy-drama created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. (Image via Apple TV+)

Better Things is a comedy-drama created by Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. that aired from 2016 to 2022.

The story centers on Sam Fox, a divorced actress and single mother as she raises her three daughters while juggling the demands of her acting career and caring for her aging mother.

Through everyday struggles and small victories, the show gives an intimate look at motherhood and the bonds that hold families together.

Similar to Somebody Somewhere, Better Things focuses on family life and personal growth, following a protagonist juggling career, parenthood, and self-discovery.

3) A Man on the Inside

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series created by Michael Schur, starring Ted Danson (Image via Netflix)

A Man on the Inside is a comedy series created by Michael Schur, starring Ted Danson as a retiree who stumbles into amateur detective work.

Inspired by the 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, the show premiered in November 2024 to critical acclaim and was renewed for a second season, set to debut in November 2025 with new cast additions including Mary Steenburgen.

The story follows Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired professor coping with loss, who goes undercover in a retirement community for a private investigator.

Immersed in the residents’ lives, he experiences friendships, secrets, and personal challenges, discovering that even late in life there are opportunities for connection, purpose, and unexpected adventure.

Somebody Somewhere shares thematic resonance with A Man on the Inside in its exploration of personal reinvention and forming meaningful connections later in life.

4) Shrinking

Shrinking follows therapist Jimmy Laird as he copes with loss (Image via Apple TV+)

Shrinking is a comedy-drama created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein. Starring Segel alongside Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell, and Ted McGinley, the series premiered in January 2023.

The story follows therapist Jimmy Laird, who, while struggling with the loss of his wife, starts breaking professional boundaries by giving unfiltered advice to his patients. His unconventional approach transforms both their lives and his own, creating a ripple effect of change.

Both Shrinking and Somebody Somewhere explore grief and emotional honesty, showing how human connection and self-expression can lead to transformative experiences.

5) Derry Girls

Derry Girls is a period teen sitcom created by Lisa McGee (Image via Apple TV+)

Derry Girls is a period teen sitcom created by Lisa McGee, inspired by her upbringing in 1990s Derry, Northern Ireland.

The show stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn as a group of teenagers at a Catholic secondary school, with fictional storylines alongside real historical moments from the Troubles and the peace process.

While Derry Girls is set in a different era, it shares Somebody Somewhere’s focus on community, friendship, and the search for identity within a specific cultural backdrop.

6) Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is a comedy-drama series following four Indigenous teenagers (Image via Hulu)

Reservation Dogs is a comedy-drama series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, following four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma as they juggle small-town life and dreams of escape.

Premiering in August 2021, it became the first American series with an entirely Indigenous team of writers and directors. Filmed in Oklahoma, the show ran for three seasons, concluding in September 2023.

Across its run, the series explored friendship and community, while also drawing on the history of Indigenous elders, establishing its place as one of the most significant TV shows of the decade.

Much like Somebody Somewhere, Reservation Dogs follows a close-knit group facing loss and life’s challenges, with a focus on friendship and belonging within a distinct cultural setting.

7) Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek is a sitcom created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy (Image via Hulu)

Schitt's Creek is a sitcom created by Dan Levy and Eugene Levy that aired from 2015 to 2020, spanning six seasons and 80 episodes.

The series follows the formerly wealthy Rose family, Johnny, Moira, David, and Alexis, who lose their fortune after their business manager embezzles their assets.

Forced to live in a run-down motel in the small town of Schitt's Creek, the family must adjust to their new circumstances, encountering quirky local residents and facing a world very different from their previous life of luxury.

The show focuses on the dynamics within the Rose family as they adapt to their new environment, with lighthearted moments alongside personal growth. Through interactions with the town's eccentric residents, the family learns about community, strength, and the importance of connection in unexpected places.

If viewers enjoyed Somebody Somewhere for its exploration of personal growth and finding community, Schitt's Creek similarly follows characters facing life changes while forming unexpected connections in a new environment.

Interested viewers can watch three seasons of Somebody Somewhere on Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max.

