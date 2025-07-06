7 Shows to Watch If You Liked Fleabag

Fleabag is one of those comedy dramas that have left the viewers in awe and yet devastated. This show is the brainchild of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and has combined various genres into one cohesive narrative.

The series's witty, fourth-wall-breaking female protagonist and perfect balance of tragedy and dark comedy created a unique viewing experience. It all feels like a combination of therapy and entertainment at the same time.

For those still feeling upset with the absence of Fleabag from their screens, the lookout for something equally engaging begins. Finding series that capture the same essence as Fleabag is a challenging task. The series set a high bar with its exploration of sexuality, grief, and family dysfunction, and the messy reality of urban life.

Here are other storylines that share the core of their stories with Fleabag, offering fans that same blend of wit, emotional complexity, and vulnerability that made the original series so engaging.

Killing Eve, Normal People, I May Destroy You, and four other shows to watch if you like Fleabag.

1) Killing Eve

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via BBC Studios)

The common connection between Fleabag and Killing Eve is more profound than most people understand. Both of the creations stem from the creativity of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who created and ran the thriller.

The show follows Eve Polastri (portrayed by Sandra Oh), a British intelligence agent who is tasked with capturing a psychopathic assassin named Villanelle. As the task progresses, the two develop an intense obsession with each other.

Like Fleabag, Killing Eve features complicated female characters whose burning desires and obsessions drive them towards self-sabotage.

The series is available on Netflix for viewers to watch.

2) Normal People

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via BBC Three)

This is a coming-of-age story that follows the complex relationship between Connell and Marianne as they navigate their teenage years and transition into adulthood in Ireland.

This series, adapted from the titular novel by Sally Rooney, explores themes of class, love, and personal growth through unconventional romantic life, just like Fleabag.

Like Fleabag, Normal People doesn't hesitate to depict the tanglement of human relationships or the difficulty of miscommunication. Both series understand that the most emotionally impactful moments often arise from silence, in the hollow spaces between words.

Viewers can watch it on Amazon Prime to binge-watch along with Fleabag.

3) I May Destroy You

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via HBO)

This drama show deals with the aftermath of sexual assault and its effect on the protagonist, Arabella (portrayed by Michaela Coel), a young writer.

The storyline explores themes of trauma, consent, and self-discovery within the context of modern relationships.

Just like Fleabag, the show refuses to simplify the complexities of life and deal with them in any manner whatsoever. Both series feature female leads who are both victims and healers of their tragedies. None of them were completely naive, nor entirely to blame.

Additionally, Coel's writing shares Waller-Bridge's gift for seeking moments of genuine release of laughter between serious issues, proving that tears and joy are not mutually exclusive but often intermixed.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

4) Catastrophe

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Catastrophe delves into the trouble of urban relationships with the same sharp dialogue and emotional evolution that mirrored Fleabag.

The show follows Rob and Sharon, whose short-term affair results in pregnancy and is followed by their decision to live together. Exactly like Fleabag, Catastrophe finds humour in life's most tragic moments, such as parenthood, marriage, addiction, and loss.

Both series feature main leads imperfect in all the ways possible, yet very human in their flaws. The show shares Fleabag's ability to balance genuine emotion with sharp humor, creating characters whose struggles feel raw rather than designed for dramatic effect.

The show is also available on Amazon Prime for viewers.

5) Russian Doll

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Avenue A and 3 Arts Entertainment)

Russian Doll follows Fleabag's narrative and technique of dealing with healing and trauma, much like Fleabag.

The premise features Nadia, a software engineer who dies on her birthday eve and returns to life to discover that she is trapped in a loop. Nadia will have to relive the same eve until she breaks the cycle of the night.

Both series feature protagonists who employ cynicism and humour as a protection against emotional struggles. The shows share a commitment to treating mental health and family dysfunction with both respect and a dash of humour.

Russian Doll can be watched on Amazon Prime.

6) Girls

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

Girls, directed by Lena Dunham, paved the way for shows like Fleabag with its unapologetic portrayal of young women navigating life's complexities. The premise of the story follows Hannah and her friends through their twenties in New York City, as they navigate career struggles, friendships, and their evolving sexual identities.

Both the series understand that growth is non-linear and messy, that people can be both selfish and sympathetic. The series shares a goal to depict female characters as fully aware people rather than idealized versions of womanhood.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7) This Way Up

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Hulu)

The premise of the story follows two sisters, Shon (played by Sharon Horgan) and Aine (portrayed by Bea), who are settled in London. While she is struggling to navigate their life around love, career, and the effects of her mental breakdowns, Shona seems to have it all together.

Shona works in finance and occasionally lends a hand to support Aine through her ups and downs. However, a hint of complexity even begins to creep into her personal life. This series explores themes of family support and mental health struggles, with a central focus on the complex relationship between sisters.

The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

While nothing can truly replace the titular eccentric brilliance, these seven shows offer fans the same emotional depth, sharp wit, and unhinged honesty that made the original so memorable.

