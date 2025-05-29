7 shows to watch if you liked ‘Carême’

Carême, a French-language historical drama, premiered on Apple TV on April 30, 2025. The series centers around Antonin Carême, a boy born into poverty in pre-revolutionary Paris who grew up to become one of the most celebrated chefs of the Napoleonic era. With his rising fame comes attention from French politicians, who want to use his charm and connections to make him a spy.

Ad

Directed by Martin Borboulon, this eight-episode miniseries explores the pastry chef's decadent life, his whirlwind romance with Henriette (Lyna Khoudri), and the political undercurrents of Napoleon's rule, which Benjamin Voisin's Antoin despises. The cheeky humor, the explosive chemistry between the leads, and the grandeur of olden-day Paris all received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Here are more shows to binge while fans wait for more episodes of Carême to drop.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Bridgerton, The Cook of Castamar, and more shows for fans of Carême

1) Bridgerton (2020-present)

The cast of Bridgerton (Image via Netflix)

In a reimagined Regency-era England, eight siblings belonging to the Bridgerton family get embroiled in passionate, swoon-worthy, and scandalous romances in the quest to find their one true love. Each season focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling, zooming in on their uniquely personal stories.

Ad

For fans of the steamy romance scenes between Carême and Henriette against the backdrop of a historic era of royalty and grandeur, Bridgerton is the next watch. Both shows use the premise to their advantage, with stunning visuals, costumes, and a rich soundtrack. Different parts of Europe and the same aristocratic feel are guaranteed.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) The Cook of Castamar (2021)

The lead couple in the Spanish-language show (Image via Netflix)

Clara Belmonte finds solace in the quiet kitchens of the Duke of Castamar's mansion in 18th-century Madrid after her father's death. The Duke finds solace in her cooking and company after the loss of his pregnant wife. In this Spanish historical drama, two saddened souls find the stirrings of love in an unexpected place.

Ad

Culinary artistry meets period romance in Carême and The Cook of Castamar, so fans can indulge in a heartwarming storyline with stunning visuals, set design, and costumes that accurately capture 1720 Madrid. The show is based on the book La cocinera de Castamar by Fernando J. Muñez.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Napoléon (2002)

A still from the miniseries (Image via Prime Video)

As one of the most feared rulers of France in the 18th and 19th centuries, Napoléon Bonaparte conquered empires, fell in love, and faced his downfall. His high-stakes period in history is captured in this four-part French miniseries that explores his motives, morals, and important milestones. The series won an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Miniseries, Movie, or Special.

Ad

Apart from being one of the first celebrity chefs in the world, Carême is also a top-secret spy on the show, in Napoleon-era France. His entanglements with the government and their war-driven rule form a major part of the storyline. This is why fans might enjoy learning crucial context about the era and how Napoleon rose to power.

Where to watch: Prime Video

4) Nicolas Le Floch (2008-2018)

The titular character (Image via Prime Video)

In 18th-century Paris, things are heating up. As the commissaire of the Châtelet, the young and whip-smart Nicholas assists the police in solving gritty crimes, strange disappearances, and delicious scandals. Meanwhile, his passionate and turbulent relationship with a socialite named Julie de Lasterieux blossoms.

Ad

Swap a young and charming chef like Carême for a young and charming commissaire, and fans get to view the same era of France from a brand new perspective. Both leads tackle work and romance in a high-stakes environment, giving fans a memorable historical drama worth watching. The show is based on Jean-François Parot's crime novels.

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Sweetbitter (2018-2019)

Tess in Sweetbitter (Image via Prime Video)

The heady, twisted, and alluring culinary world awaits Tess (Ella Purnell), a young and ambitious chef who lands a job at a celebrated restaurant. Caught in a love triangle between the bartender Jake and his girlfriend, senior server Simone, she must resist temptation and do what's best for her life and career.

Ad

Fans of the way cooking and romance intertwine in Carême will enjoy this modern-day version of it. Based on Stephanie Danler's novel, the romance drama had a successful two-season run on STARZ before ultimately being cancelled.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Kitchen Confidential (2005)

The cast of Kitchen Confidential (Image via Amazon)

Kitchen Confidential is Carême, but make it a sitcom starring Bradley Cooper loosely emulating another celebrity chef, Anthony Bourdain. Based on the chef's memoir, the story follows a young culinary aspirant who gathers his trusted team of colleagues to staff and open a restaurant in under 48 hours. But no, there isn't any political espionage.

Ad

While the show by David Hemingson performed averagely upon release, it has since become a well-loved attempt at capturing the comedies and tragedies of the culinary world and the friendships that come with it. For fans who want a more light-hearted take on culinary stardom, this is the next watch.

Where to watch: Buy on Amazon

7) Sharpe (1993-2008)

Sean Bean as Richard Sharpe (Image via Prime Video)

Based on the fictional life of a British soldier named Richard Sharpe during the Napoleonic wars, the historical drama outlines life in 18th-century Europe through the eyes of someone on the frontlines. The show is based on the Sharpe series of books by Bernard Cornwell.

Ad

History buffs who enjoyed the recreation of 18th-century Europe in Carême will appreciate another perspective on their multidimensional history. Considered an educational and entertaining piece of television, directed by Tom Clegg, the show will take fans further into history.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Stay tuned for more updates on Carême's episode releases, plot twists, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More