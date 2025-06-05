7 shows to watch after The Handmaid’s Tale 

After six seasons, The Handmaid’s Tale came to an end on May 27, 2025. When the show first released back in 2017, viewers couldn't help but be impressed by its imaginative storytelling and emotional performances. Even though over the years, viewership numbers did witness some fluctuations, The Handmaid’s Tale never disappointed the critics and fans in terms of exciting twists and powerful dialogue.

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale who have been following the show since season one will certainly have bittersweet feelings after watching the finale. However, they do have something to look forward to as Hulu is reportedly working on a sequel of the show which will be based on Margaret Atwood's 2019 novel, The Testaments.

While viewers wait for the anticipated sequel to release, they can indulge in the well-made TV shows on this list that surprisingly have a lot in common with The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Lottery, Westworld and five other shows that viewers will enjoy watching after finishing The Handmaid’s Tale

1) The Lottery (2014)

The Lottery, like The Handmaid's Tale, leaves viewers with food for thought (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Similar to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Lottery also introduces viewers to a world that is grappling with the issue of infertility. Containing a total of ten episodes, the post-apocalyptic drama stars Marley Shelton, Athena Karkanis, Michael Graziadei, and more. It is set in an alternate version of 2025 where no children have been born since 2019.

Shelton's Dr. Alison Lennon and her assistant, Dr. James Lynch (David Alpay) are miraculously able to fertilize eggs in a lab to create 100 viable human embryos. But things start to take a dark turn when a government agency takes control of the lab and attempts to hold a national lottery to select 100 women who will carry the embryos to term.

Even though the plot isn't quite as hard-hitting as The Handmaid’s Tale, it still manages to entertain thanks to its futuristic premise, thrilling twists and adrenaline-pumping action scenes.

Where to watch: The Lottery can be streamed on Plex.

2) The Man in the High Castle (2015)

The Man in the High Castle, like The Handmaid's Tale, packs plenty of drama and intrigue (Image via Prime Video)

The Handmaid’s Tale captured the attention of viewers because of its astute and thought-provoking representation of a dystopian world that doesn't feel completely improbable and outlandish. The same is the case with The Man in the High Castle, containing four seasons and 40 episodes.

Loosely based on a novel by Philip K. Dick, the show imagines a parallel universe wherein the Axis powers came out victorious in World War II. In a divided and dystopian America dominated by Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan, the only hope of overthrowing the totalitarian regimes seems to lie with a mysterious film that shows a different world.

Starring Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, and others, The Man in the High Castle boasts a layered storyline complemented by rich characters. The latter is not only true in terms of main characters but there are several instances wherein well-developed side characters also help make the audience feel more invested in the events happening on screen.

Where to watch: The Man in the High Castle is available on Prime Video.

3) Westworld (2016)

The premise of Westworld will appeal to fans of The Handmaid’s Tale (Image via HBO)

In The Handmaid’s Tale, the Handmaids have no free will and are forced to obey the rules made for them. In Westworld, the biomechanical robots known as "Hosts" are also bound by commands and rules.

Set in 2050, the show revolves around an Old West theme parts where Hosts, that look and sound exactly like humans, are forced to engage in abusive and violent activities to fulfill the desires of the guests who visit the park. Their programming stops them from retaliating but when the robots start malfunctioning, things get really chaotic.

Like The Handmaid’s Tale, the narrative of Westworld never felt lacking or overdone and the writers certainly deserve credit for the same. From the first episode to the last, they knew exactly how to keep the viewers engaged with impressive character development, intelligent dialogue and shocking plot twists.

Where to watch: Westworld, containing four seasons and 36 episodes, can be viewed on Prime Video, HBO and Tubi.

4) The Commons (2019)

This show, like The Handmaid’s Tale, boasts memorable characters (Image via Stan)

Reproductive rights play a big role in the narrative of The Handmaid’s Tale. Even in The Commons, containing eight episodes, the concept of procreation looms large as the protagonist desperately wants to be a mother.

In the lead is Joanne Froggatt who plays Eadie Boulay, a talented neuropsychologist. Although she wants to conceive, the world around her is on the verge of an environmental crisis which makes her feel conflicted. She isn't sure whether giving birth to a child in such uncertain times is a blessing or a curse.

Like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Commons features an intelligent narrative that has a believable quality about it. The show isn't just entertaining but also gives viewers much to think about because the plot realistically depicts the devastating consequences of climate change. In addition to that, it also explores relationships, corruption, discrimination and more.

Where to watch: The Commons is available for streaming on Prime Video and Apple TV+.

5) Brave New World (2020)

Brave New World promises stunning visuals (Image via Peacock)

The totalitarian government of Gilead in The Handmaid’s Tale designs and executes inhuman and abusive rules under the pretense of creating a "better world" but viewers can see for themselves that is certainly not the case. In a similar fashion, Brave New World features a seemingly perfect utopia that hides ugly secrets. It is loosely based on Aldous Huxley's novel.

Containing nine episodes, the show stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd, and others. Ehrenreich's John relocates from the Savage Lands to New London, a utopia that prohibits privacy, family, money, monogamy and history. However, things start to spiral out of control when members start questioning the rules.

The biggest highlight of Brave New World has to be the stunning cinematography. The lead actors also deserve credit for bringing depth and relatability to their characters. Similar to The Handmaid’s Tale, this show also has a complex plot and the viewer needs to read between the lines in order to truly understand the underlying messages.

Where to watch: Brave New World can be streamed on Apple TV+, Prime Video and Netflix.

6) Snowpiercer (2020)

Snowpiercer blends suspense and politics (Image via TNT)

The distinction between the newly created social classes is very evident in The Handmaid’s Tale and the same inequality can also be witnessed in Snowpiercer, containing four seasons and 40 episodes. The show takes inspiration from Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film and the graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, written by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand and Jean-Marc Rochette.

Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, and many more, appear in this dystopian thriller. The story focuses on a perpetually moving train named Snowpiercer that carries the last of humankind, the ones who managed to survive when the world turned into a frozen wasteland.

Like The Handmaid’s Tale, Snowpiercer also explores social injustice and exploitation of power that leads to some form of resistance from the oppressed. It is noteworthy that the plot is fast-paced and yet at the same time allows viewers the time to become invested in the characters and their predicaments.

Where to watch: Episodes of Snowpiercer are available on Netflix and Prime Video.

7) Shining Girls (2022)

Shining Girls, like The Handmaid’s Tale, showcases Elisabeth Moss' versatility (Image via Apple TV+)

Viewers who were hooked on The Handmaid’s Tale because of Elisabeth Moss' powerful performance will find plenty of reasons to love Shining Girls. Containing eight episodes, it stars Moss as Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago Sun-Times archivist who has been traumatized ever since she was brutally attacked and left for dead. The fact that her assailant was never captured adds to her anxiety.

When she comes across the news of a murder that seems suspiciously similar to her own attack, she enlists the help of Wagner Moura's Dan Velazquez, a reporter, to track down the mysterious killer.

Shining Girls, like The Handmaid’s Tale, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its many twists and turns. There are many little details scattered across the episodes which means that the viewers really need to pay attention to follow the storytelling. The balance of intrigue and drama is what makes it a must-watch.

Where to watch: Shining Girls can be streamed on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale are sure to find these shows bingeworthy as they boast clever imaginative plotlines brought alive by skilled performances.

