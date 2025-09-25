7 things you probably didn’t know about ‘Black Rabbit’ star Jason Bateman

Recently released on Netflix, Black Rabbit has received plenty of attention on account of its two main leads, Jason Bateman and Jude Law. In the show, containing eight episodes, Law plays Jake Friedken, the owner of a popular New York restaurant and VIP lounge named Black Rabbit. When his chaotic brother, Vince (Bateman), re-enters his life, everything he has built comes under threat.

While it is true that Black Rabbit has a clever screenplay, the main draw tends to be Jason Bateman and Jude Law and for good reason. Seasoned actors, both of them know exactly how to keep the tension high and ensure that the audience stays invested in the narrative. It is also interesting how they capture the sibling bond between two brothers who are very different as people.

Black Rabbit fans who have enjoyed watching Jason Bateman on screen will appreciate him more after knowing the lesser-known facts mentioned on this list.

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

7 little-known facts about Jason Bateman that even ardent fans of the actor may not know

1) His acting journey started with commercials

Bateman delivered an impactful performance in The Gift (Image via The Gift Facebook Page)

From Arrested Development (2003) and Ozark (2017) to The Gift (2015) and Game Night (2018), Jason Bateman has had an illustrious career so far, and cinephiles have their own favorites that helped turn them into fans.

While a lot of people think that Bateman's acting career started with Little House on the Prairie, wherein he played James Cooper Ingalls, his first on-screen appearances were in the form of commercials. Although it is unclear whether his Golden Grahams or Honey Nut Cheerios commercial came first, it was established that the camera loved him from an early age.

Interestingly enough, like Bateman, there are many other well-known celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Drew Barrymore, who also acted in commercials before getting their big break.

2) His father had experience in directing and producing

Bateman and Law have great chemistry in Black Rabbit (Image via Jason Bateman Instagram)

Cinephiles who have been following Jason Bateman's career for a while now are aware that his older sister is also in the acting field. 59-year-old Justine Bateman has appeared in many projects, including Satisfaction (1988), Desperate Housewives (2004), Californication (2007) and more. In addition to acting, Justine has also dabbled in directing and writing.

However, fans might not be aware that even before the talented siblings stepped into acting, their family was already linked to the entertainment industry through their father, Kent Bateman. Skilled in directing and producing, Kent even had acting credits to his name. His filmography includes titles such as Death on Credit (1976), Land of No Return (1981), Teen Wolf Too (1987) and more.

3) He attended Brighton Hall School but didn't graduate

Bateman has received multiple nominations and awards throughout his career (Image via Jason Bateman Instagram)

Brighton Hall School may ring bells for movie goers because it has a long list of celebrity alumni. Established in 1961, Brighton Hall School offers a flexible academic program, which is why it is preferred by child performers and young professionals who need to balance their academics and careers.

In addition to Bateman, other actors such as Shia LaBeouf, Blake Lively, Brittany Murphy, and Sydney Sweeney have also attended the school at one point or another.

Even though Bateman had been studying to get his college diploma, life seemed to have other plans. During his senior year, his finals overlapped with the shooting for Teen Wolf Too, directed by Christopher Leitch. As Jason Bateman couldn't sit for two of his four finals because he was on set, he never graduated.

4) Bateman dabbled in direction when he was just a teenager

He plays Marty Byrde in Ozark (Image via Netflix)

People really started appreciating Jason Bateman's potential as a director when he showcased his skills in Ozark. It isn't exactly new for actors to expand their field of expertise and try their hand at directing, but not everyone has had the same amount of success. Thankfully for Jason Bateman, his style of directing has found plenty of takers across the globe.

However, it is important to keep in mind that Jason Bateman didn't start directing recently. In fact, he had directed a few episodes of The Hogan Family (1986), wherein he also played the character David Hogan. To be directing at the age of 18 is something that very few celebrities can brag about. This proves that Jason Bateman is truly versatile and has been so for a long time.

5) Arrested Development changed the course of his career

Arrested Development is referred to as one of the greatest TV shows of all time (Image via Arrested Development Facebook Page)

For many actors who start out young, it isn't always easy for them to lose their "child actor" tag and move on to more mature roles. And the same is the case for Jason Bateman. When the actor was growing out of his teenage phase, the projects that he was involved in weren't exactly crème de la crème. His career needed a serious boost, and that came in the form of Arrested Development.

Containing five seasons and 84 episodes, Arrested Development won a total of six Primetime Emmy Awards. The show focused on the members of the Bluth family, won over critics with its clever writing and eccentric characters. In the show, Bateman plays Michael Bluth. Even though his family cannot see eye to eye, he tries his best to keep the family bond alive.

6) Jason Bateman has been married to Amanda Anka for over 20 years

Their relationship has stood the test of time (Image via Aleen Keshishian Instagram)

In Hollywood, even the strongest of couples have a tough time keeping their relationship together, and so it is certainly impressive that Jason Bateman has been able to stay happily married for more than 20 years. Amanda Anka is the daughter of singer Paul Anka and Anne de Zogheb.

He first met Amanda at an L.A. Kings game when they were still quite young. It wasn't really love at first sight, but they stayed connected as friends. In due time, the pair started dating. They eventually got married in 2001 in Malibu. They have two children, Franny and Maple.

It is obvious that the sparks are still alive between the two because Bateman often speaks about his wife in interviews and praises the effort she puts in keeping the family together.

7) His wife forced him to go to Alcoholics Anonymous

He has a podcast that he hosts with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes (Image via Jason Bateman Instagram)

Jason Bateman's journey hasn't been easy, and so it is not surprising that he decided to go a little wild in his 20s. This is a common trend among child actors who never truly got to enjoy their youth. During this time, Bateman was heavily involved in partying and even engaged in substance abuse. As expected, this had a negative impact on his career and personal life.

Eventually, his wife put her foot down and forced him to go to Alcoholics Anonymous to get his act together. He has admitted in interviews that cleaning up his act wasn't smooth sailing, but he was somehow able to embrace the path to sobriety. Of course, he faced plenty of skepticism when he tried to rebuild his reputation in the industry, but he eventually managed to get back on track.

Be it Black Rabbit or any other project starring Jason Bateman, viewers can be certain that the actor will always find a way to make his on-screen characters stand out.

