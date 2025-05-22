  • home icon
  Arrested Development soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Arrested Development soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

By Pooja Kumar
Modified May 22, 2025 19:23 GMT
A still from the show
Original music by David Schwartz featured in Arrested Development

Arrested Development is sitcom royalty, offering fans a hilarious, chaotic, and over-the-top look into the Bluth family, whose life hits the rocks when George Bluth Sr., the patriarch and CEO of Bluth Company, gets arrested for embezzlement. This results in the leadership torch getting handed to a reluctant Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), who attempts to keep his family in line.

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, the show uses both diegetic and non-diegetic soundtracks to elevate the awkward chemistry between the characters. Music composer David Schwartz (The Good Place and Beverly Hills, 90210) worked on original pieces, creating memorable moments through his jaunty tunes that predominantly featured in the opening and closing credits.

Other original music from artists like Europe, Tina Turner, and Simon & Garfunkel also features.

Arrested Development: The soundtrack for each season

Season 1 soundtrack (2003)

Whether it's a hilariously heartfelt song like Love Will Keep Us Together by Captain & Tenille right when George Bluth Sr. passes on Michael as the next CEO and gives the post to Lucille, or Gob scream-singing Cold as Ice by Foreigner with sheet music, season 1 of Arrested Development used the soundtrack to make the awkward humor even better.

Episode 1

  • Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tenille
  • Free At Last – David Schwartz
  • Gonna Get Together – Leroy
  • Everybody Got Their Something – Nikka Costa

Episode 2

  • Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive, plays when Michael and George Michael burn down the banana stand in Arrested Development
  • A Magica Do Mar – David Schwartz and Gabriel Mann ft. Katia Moraes

Episode 3

  • Get the Message – Electronic
  • Cold as Ice – Foreigner
  • Breakfast at Tiffany's – Deep Blue Something

Episode 4

  • Cry Love – John Hiatt
  • You Here With Me – Gabriel Mann
Episode 5

  • Going Up the Country – Canned Heat
  • Cry Love – John Hiatt

Episode 6

  • It Had To Be You – Frank Sinatra

Episode 8

  • I Get Up – Gabriel Mann, plays when Michael runs over Gob in Arrested Development

Episode 9

  • The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 10

  • I Get Up – Gabriel Mann

Episode 11

  • The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill – The Beatles, plays during Gob's aztec tomb magic trick.

Episode 12

  • Rose's Turn – Bette Midler

Episode 13

  • Rose's Turn – Bette Midler
  • Love is in the Air – John Paul Young, features in different ways, from a mix tape to a mariachi band, as the Bluth brothers try to impress Marta in Arrested Development
Episode 16

  • Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 17

  • Pacific Wind – Ryan Farish

Episode 18

  • Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 20

  • Bad Girls – Donna Summer, plays when Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) dances to being hosed down in Arrested Development

Season 2 soundtrack (2004)

Original soundtrack like It Ain't Easy Being White by David Schwartz and performed by Gob (Will Arnett) and his ventriloquism puppet, took the show's humor up a notch. Music made the tone deaf moments more hilarious, like when Tobias renders his version of New York, New York by Liza Minelli, and Lucille 2 loudly remarks that not everyone could be Frank Sinatra.

Episode 2

  • Solid – Ashford & Simpson
  • Catalena – Orange Caramel
  • Money – Phil Disco

Episode 4

  • Christmas Time is Here – Vincent Guaraldi Trio

Episode 6

  • Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band, plays when Michael and his Maeby choose a karaoke song, which ends up being a bit too explicit for the uncle and niece in Arrested Development
  • Big Yellow Joint – David Schwartz

Episode 7

  • Downtown – Petula Clark

Episode 8

  • New York, New York – Liza Minelli, Tobias sings this while Lucille 2 complains.
  • Free At Last – David Schwartz
  • Money – Phil Disco
Episode 9

  • Shot By Love (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

  • Hot Cops – The Arrested Development cast

Episode 14

  • Star Wars Main Theme – John Williams

Episode 15

  • The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 16

  • Gonna Get Together – Leroy

Episode 17

  • Gypsy: Rose's Turn – Ethel Merman
  • You Can't Hurry Love – The Supremes
  • Stickin' Around – David Schwartz, Gabriel Mann, end credits
  • Motherboy – David Schwartz

Episode 18

  • It Ain't Easy Being White – David Schwartz
  • Everything I Do, I Do It For You – David Schwartz
  • Andele – David Schwartz
Season 3 soundtrack (2005)

Season 3 of Arrested Development featured many original songs by David Schwartz, including the iconic Balls in the Air that plays when Michael and Steve practice for the Church and State Fair triathlon. Gob's magic show anthem, The Final Countdown by Europe, makes a re-appearance.

youtube-cover
Episode 2

  • The Final Countdown Europe
  • For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Eaton

Episode 3

  • It Ain't Easy Being White – David Schwartz
  • For British Eyes Only – David Schwartz
  • A Magica Do Mar – David Schwartz

Episode 4

  • Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 7

  • Hot Potato –The Wiggles, plays in the iconic staircar in Arrested Development
  • Mr. Roboto – Styx

Episode 8

  • The Final Countdown – Europe
  • Andele – David Schwartz
  • Free At Last – David Schwartz
  • Yellow Boat – David Schwartz

Episode 10

  • It Ain't Easy Being Brown – David Schwartz, for the cast of Arrested Development
Episode 11

  • Oh My (Medley) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

  • The Final Countdown – Europe

Season 4 soundtrack (2013)

The cast of Arrested Development came back to California after close to a decade and reprised their roles after a show revival. Music composer David Schwartz's daughter, Lucy Schwartz, features in the season.

youtube-cover
Episode 3

  • It's Funny to Everyone But Me – The Ink Spots

Episode 4

  • The Best – Tina Turner

Episode 6

  • All You Need is Smiles – David Schwartz, performed by the cast of Arrested Development

Episode 7

  • The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
  • The Final Countdown – Europe
  • Practice Kisses – David Schwartz
  • Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 8

  • You'll Never Hear From Me Again – David Schwartz

Episode 9

  • Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz
  • Johnny's Theme from The Tonight Show – Paul Anka, Johnny Carson
  • Hot Cops (Theme) – David Schwartz, plays in the background of Tobias' career reel in Arrested Development
  • Mr. F – David Schwartz
  • Fantastic 4 (Medley) – David Schwartz
  • The Invisible Girl – David Schwartz
Episode 10

  • The Invisible Girl – David Schwartz

Episode 11

  • Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz, Gob's ringtone
  • The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
  • Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

  • Frolic ("Curb Your Enthusiasm" Theme) – Luciano Michelini
  • Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 15

  • Fade to Nothing – Kate Markowitz & Gabriel Mann
  • Mr. F – David Schwartz
  • The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
  • Boomerang – Lucy Schwartz

Season 5 soundtrack (2018)

The final season of Arrested Development saw the Bluths in a court trial over the disappearance of Lucille 2, with Buster (Tony Hale) as the prime suspect. Stevie Nicks, Barbara Streisand, and other iconic musicians feature in the soundtrack.

youtube-cover
Episode 3

  • I Started a Joke – Bee Gees
  • Honey to the Bear Baby – David Schwartz

Episode 4

  • Oh Phoenix – David Schwartz, plays when Michael discovers that the Bluths never sold the beach house in Arrested Development

Episode 6

  • Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz
  • The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel
  • What Could Be Better – David Schwartz

Episode 7

  • Don't Rain On My Parade – Barbara Streisand

Episode 8

  • Hot Cops (Theme) – David Schwartz, plays during the "Second of July" parade in Arrested Development
  • The Final Countdown – Europe
  • Free At Last – David Schwartz
Episode 9

  • Catalena – Orange Caramel

Episode 11

  • Thank You For Being a Friend – Andrew Gold, The Golden Girls version of the song plays.

Episode 12

  • Drive – The Cars
  • The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 13

  • Thank You For Being a Friend (Instrumental) – Andrew Gold

Episode 14

  • Drive – The Cars

Episode 15

  • Edge of Seventeen – Stevie Nicks, plays during the Lindsay-Michael flashback
  • Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 16

  • Free At Last – David Schwartz
  • The Final Countdown – Europe
  • Cabaret – Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass
Stream all episodes of Arrested Development on Netflix.

