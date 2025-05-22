Arrested Development soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

Arrested Development is sitcom royalty, offering fans a hilarious, chaotic, and over-the-top look into the Bluth family, whose life hits the rocks when George Bluth Sr., the patriarch and CEO of Bluth Company, gets arrested for embezzlement. This results in the leadership torch getting handed to a reluctant Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman), who attempts to keep his family in line.

Created by Mitchell Hurwitz, the show uses both diegetic and non-diegetic soundtracks to elevate the awkward chemistry between the characters. Music composer David Schwartz (The Good Place and Beverly Hills, 90210) worked on original pieces, creating memorable moments through his jaunty tunes that predominantly featured in the opening and closing credits.

Other original music from artists like Europe, Tina Turner, and Simon & Garfunkel also features.

Arrested Development: The soundtrack for each season

Season 1 soundtrack (2003)

Whether it's a hilariously heartfelt song like Love Will Keep Us Together by Captain & Tenille right when George Bluth Sr. passes on Michael as the next CEO and gives the post to Lucille, or Gob scream-singing Cold as Ice by Foreigner with sheet music, season 1 of Arrested Development used the soundtrack to make the awkward humor even better.

Episode 1

Love Will Keep Us Together – Captain & Tenille

Free At Last – David Schwartz

Gonna Get Together – Leroy

Everybody Got Their Something – Nikka Costa

Episode 2

Takin' Care of Business – Bachman Turner Overdrive, plays when Michael and George Michael burn down the banana stand in Arrested Development

A Magica Do Mar – David Schwartz and Gabriel Mann ft. Katia Moraes

Episode 3

Get the Message – Electronic

Cold as Ice – Foreigner

Breakfast at Tiffany's – Deep Blue Something

Episode 4

Cry Love – John Hiatt

You Here With Me – Gabriel Mann

Episode 5

Going Up the Country – Canned Heat

Cry Love – John Hiatt

Episode 6

It Had To Be You – Frank Sinatra

Episode 8

I Get Up – Gabriel Mann, plays when Michael runs over Gob in Arrested Development

Episode 9

The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 10

I Get Up – Gabriel Mann

Episode 11

The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill – The Beatles, plays during Gob's aztec tomb magic trick.

Episode 12

Rose's Turn – Bette Midler

Episode 13

Rose's Turn – Bette Midler

Love is in the Air – John Paul Young, features in different ways, from a mix tape to a mariachi band, as the Bluth brothers try to impress Marta in Arrested Development

Episode 16

Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 17

Pacific Wind – Ryan Farish

Episode 18

Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 20

Bad Girls – Donna Summer, plays when Lindsay (Portia de Rossi) dances to being hosed down in Arrested Development

Season 2 soundtrack (2004)

Original soundtrack like It Ain't Easy Being White by David Schwartz and performed by Gob (Will Arnett) and his ventriloquism puppet, took the show's humor up a notch. Music made the tone deaf moments more hilarious, like when Tobias renders his version of New York, New York by Liza Minelli, and Lucille 2 loudly remarks that not everyone could be Frank Sinatra.

Episode 2

Solid – Ashford & Simpson

Catalena – Orange Caramel

Money – Phil Disco

Episode 4

Christmas Time is Here – Vincent Guaraldi Trio

Episode 6

Afternoon Delight – Starland Vocal Band, plays when Michael and his Maeby choose a karaoke song, which ends up being a bit too explicit for the uncle and niece in Arrested Development

Big Yellow Joint – David Schwartz

Episode 7

Downtown – Petula Clark

Episode 8

New York, New York – Liza Minelli, Tobias sings this while Lucille 2 complains.

Free At Last – David Schwartz

Money – Phil Disco

Episode 9

Shot By Love (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

Hot Cops – The Arrested Development cast

Episode 14

Star Wars Main Theme – John Williams

Episode 15

The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 16

Gonna Get Together – Leroy

Episode 17

Gypsy: Rose's Turn – Ethel Merman

You Can't Hurry Love – The Supremes

Stickin' Around – David Schwartz, Gabriel Mann, end credits

Motherboy – David Schwartz

Episode 18

It Ain't Easy Being White – David Schwartz

Everything I Do, I Do It For You – David Schwartz

Andele – David Schwartz

Season 3 soundtrack (2005)

Season 3 of Arrested Development featured many original songs by David Schwartz, including the iconic Balls in the Air that plays when Michael and Steve practice for the Church and State Fair triathlon. Gob's magic show anthem, The Final Countdown by Europe, makes a re-appearance.

Episode 2

The Final Countdown Europe

For Your Eyes Only – Sheena Eaton

Episode 3

It Ain't Easy Being White – David Schwartz

For British Eyes Only – David Schwartz

A Magica Do Mar – David Schwartz

Episode 4

Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 7

Hot Potato –The Wiggles, plays in the iconic staircar in Arrested Development

Mr. Roboto – Styx

Episode 8

The Final Countdown – Europe

Andele – David Schwartz

Free At Last – David Schwartz

Yellow Boat – David Schwartz

Episode 10

It Ain't Easy Being Brown – David Schwartz, for the cast of Arrested Development

Episode 11

Oh My (Medley) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

The Final Countdown – Europe

Season 4 soundtrack (2013)

The cast of Arrested Development came back to California after close to a decade and reprised their roles after a show revival. Music composer David Schwartz's daughter, Lucy Schwartz, features in the season.

Episode 3

It's Funny to Everyone But Me – The Ink Spots

Episode 4

The Best – Tina Turner

Episode 6

All You Need is Smiles – David Schwartz, performed by the cast of Arrested Development

Episode 7

The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

The Final Countdown – Europe

Practice Kisses – David Schwartz

Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 8

You'll Never Hear From Me Again – David Schwartz

Episode 9

Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Johnny's Theme from The Tonight Show – Paul Anka, Johnny Carson

Hot Cops (Theme) – David Schwartz, plays in the background of Tobias' career reel in Arrested Development

Mr. F – David Schwartz

Fantastic 4 (Medley) – David Schwartz

The Invisible Girl – David Schwartz

Episode 10

The Invisible Girl – David Schwartz

Episode 11

Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz, Gob's ringtone

The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 12

Frolic ("Curb Your Enthusiasm" Theme) – Luciano Michelini

Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 15

Fade to Nothing – Kate Markowitz & Gabriel Mann

Mr. F – David Schwartz

The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

Boomerang – Lucy Schwartz

Season 5 soundtrack (2018)

The final season of Arrested Development saw the Bluths in a court trial over the disappearance of Lucille 2, with Buster (Tony Hale) as the prime suspect. Stevie Nicks, Barbara Streisand, and other iconic musicians feature in the soundtrack.

Episode 3

I Started a Joke – Bee Gees

Honey to the Bear Baby – David Schwartz

Episode 4

Oh Phoenix – David Schwartz, plays when Michael discovers that the Bluths never sold the beach house in Arrested Development

Episode 6

Getaway (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

The Sound of Silence – Simon & Garfunkel

What Could Be Better – David Schwartz

Episode 7

Don't Rain On My Parade – Barbara Streisand

Episode 8

Hot Cops (Theme) – David Schwartz, plays during the "Second of July" parade in Arrested Development

The Final Countdown – Europe

Free At Last – David Schwartz

Episode 9

Catalena – Orange Caramel

Episode 11

Thank You For Being a Friend – Andrew Gold, The Golden Girls version of the song plays.

Episode 12

Drive – The Cars

The Final Countdown – Europe

Episode 13

Thank You For Being a Friend (Instrumental) – Andrew Gold

Episode 14

Drive – The Cars

Episode 15

Edge of Seventeen – Stevie Nicks, plays during the Lindsay-Michael flashback

Balls in the Air (Extended Version) – David Schwartz

Episode 16

Free At Last – David Schwartz

The Final Countdown – Europe

Cabaret – Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass

Stream all episodes of Arrested Development on Netflix.

