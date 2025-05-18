Crushology 101 ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Does Bunny find the man of her dreams?

Episodes 11 and 12 of Crushology 101 take place a year after the events of episode 10, as Jae-yeol and Bunny's relationship remains broken. The episodes premiered on May 16 and May 17, respectively. This week's episodes gave a conclusion about Bunny's romantic life.

In episode 11, Bunny returns from the US, and things are tense between her and Jae-yeol. In episode 12, Jae-yeol finally gathers his courage and redeems himself, thus getting back together with Bunny.

As of this writing, this drama has not been renewed for a second season.

What happened in episode 11 of Crushology 101?

In episode 11 of Crushology 101, Bunny returns from the US after a year. The year is 2027, and she hopes to reconcile with Jae-yeol, but to no avail.

Jae-yeol fails to communicate his true feelings, and misunderstandings continue to develop between the couple. Bo-bae and Dong-ha are going strong, and Ji-won has finally moved on from Bunny.

Tension further rises when Jae-yeol and Bunny end up in the same elective. Jae-yeol opts out soon after.

However, in this episode, viewers finally get to see who the mysterious man from the previous episodes is; he is Jin Hyun-oh, Bunny's first love from when she was in school.

He is a PE major at another university but happens to be on the YEIN university campus and around Bunny.

Jae-yeol is jealous of Hyun-oh, and they don't see eye to eye when they end up in a photoshoot for a university magazine interview. Jae-yeol's answer that he hasn't dated anyone hurts Bunny.

Hyun-oh keeps himself present around Bunny, hoping to win her over. Both boys receive complimentary tickets for hot air balloon rides after the photoshoot, and Hyun-oh invites Bunny.

The episode concludes as Hyun-oh and Bunny go on a hot air balloon date. Jae-yeol invites Ji-won and follows Bunny. As Bunny proceeds, he stops her in her tracks.

Crushology 101 episode 12 recap

In episode 12 of Crushology 101, Jae-yeol and Bunny reconcile and rekindle their relationship. Bunny continues to worry for Jae-yeol, so much so that she ditches Hyun-oh when she sees Jae-yeol worry over a lost hard drive that he forgot in a cab.

She goes to search the drive with him in Gyeonggi, where the cab driver lives. The two share a few moments unfiltered and unbothered, and Jae-yeol tells Bunny that he missed her.

Bunny is unable to react as they are ushered back home to Seoul.

The next evening, Bunny reads Jae-yeol's interview in the university magazine and reads his answer about not dating. A short flashback shows that he had changed his answer and said that he is waiting for his girlfriend, who left a year ago.

Seeing this answer, Bunny rushes to Jae-yeol. They confess their feelings for each other and kiss. The next day, they walk hand-in-hand to the university. Bo-bae and Dong-ha had a small argument over Bo-bae's kissing scene in a play, but they quickly reconciled.

Jae-yeol and Bunny go on a date, and the latter is disappointed when Jae-yeol refrains from getting couple rings.

When they return home, they find their parents in an awkward encounter. The respective families then exchange greetings and get to know each other.

When the parents leave, Bunny and Jae-yeol are alone, and Jae-yeol surprises Bunny with the couple rings that he had already bought.

The next day, Bunny wraps up her classes as her classmates engage in discussions about the next step—getting jobs. She says she is still thinking about it. She then visits Jae-yeol, who reassures her that she will find one.

The scene cuts to sometime later when Bunny is home, and she finds a drama art director's business card that she had received earlier.

The following night, Kot-nim feels alone and lonely as both her best friends are dating, and she has no one to turn to now. She feels sad that her amazing personality is no longer adequate to keep her friends around.

She sits alone at the bus stand as Ji-won arrives. He assures her that she will find someone who will see how amazing she is. This moment signals that perhaps romance is brewing between Ji-won and Kot-nim.

The finale episode of Crushology 101 concludes with each couple in their happy bubble. Jae-yeol has found a job, and Bunny heads to her interview with the drama's art director.

Bo-bae's acting career takes off, Dong-ha supports her as well, Ji-won joins as an intern in his family's office, and Kot-nim shows affection towards him.

Is Crushology 101 renewed for season 2? What can we expect from a sequel?

As of this writing, Crushology 101 has not been renewed for a second season. The makers have seemingly concluded the lead couple and the side couple's stories in the finale episode.

The Ji-won and Kot-nim romance was certainly a surprise, but the series concluded their stories well, at least in terms of their dating lives.

If a sequel does happen, viewers can expect Bunny and Jae-yeol's relationship to go through another roller coaster ride as they adjust to their new jobs and lives in the city as professionally working adults.

Additionally, a sequel will also give us further insight into Bo-bae and Dong-ha's story as Dong-ha comes to terms with the demands of Bo-bae's acting career.

With a sequel for Crushology 101, it will be certainly interesting to see how the characters adjust to the next stage in their romance and professional lives.

