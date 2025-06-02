MobLand season 1 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

MobLand season 1 finale premiered on Paramount+ on June 1, 2025, directed by Guy Ritchie. The finale starts with Kevin giving an emotional speech to the body of the prison guard he killed. It then goes on to show Kevin's tragic past, including how he raised his half-brother Eddie as his own son and dealt with Eddie's mother, Maeve, being a bad influence on him.

In the finale, Kevin takes control of the criminal underworld by winning a bloody power struggle with Harry Da Souza by his side.

Bella, Kevin's wife, says she took part in a sting operation out of anger over being abused, which suggests Eddie may have been a part of a terrible cycle of abuse. At the same time, Harry shows his power by getting rid of rival groups, but he is having emotional problems at home.

MobLand season 1 soundtrack mirrors the chaotic and high-stakes world of the characters. From rock anthems to hip-hop beats, the soundtrack brings an additional layer of emotional intensity to the scenes.

MobLand season 1: All songs in the series

MobLand season 1 soundtrack includes a diverse selection of 20 songs that contribute to the narrative’s intensity and emotional depth. These songs, in total, make up approximately 40 minutes of the MobLand season 1 soundtrack.

Here's a detailed list of songs featured throughout the series:

Episode 1 – The Beast in Me

Deeper Underground – Jamiroquai & Don Diablo

Firestarter - The Prodigy

Episode 2 – Jigsaw Puzzle

Wonderland - Reem

Bad Energy – Reem

POP POP POP – IDLES feat. Danny Brown

Episode 3 – Plan B

Do I Wanna Know? – Arctic Monkeys

Get Away – Tony K

Victory – Tony K

Episode 4 – Rat Trap

Lead the Way by Reem

Lie by Reem

Hayloft by Mother Mother

Episode 5 – Funeral for a Friend

Villain – Tony K & Reem

Trips – Reem

Broken Man – St. Vincent

Episode 6 – Antwerp Blues

Lust for Life - Iggy Pop

Episode 7: The Crossroads

Divide & Conquer by IDLES

Episode 8: Helter Skelter

Presente by Control Machete

Episode 10: The Beast in Me

The Beast In Me by Johnny Cash

Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones

About the music composer

MobLand season 1 score is the product of two skilled composers: Matt Bellamy of the renowned rock band Muse and Ilan Eshkeri, a celebrated British composer.

Matt Bellamy

Matt Bellamy (born on June 9, 1978) is the lead singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the famous rock band Muse. Originally from Cambridge. Bellamy has created the band's signature sound by combining rock, electronic, and classical elements. He is known for his unique voice and lively musical style. Muse's number one albums, like Absolution and Black Holes and Revelations, show how creatively brilliant Bellamy is.

He wob multiple awards, such as Grammys and MTV Europe Music Awards, owing to his wide vocal range, creative guitar playing, and dramatic stage presence. Bellamy has worked on solo projects in addition to his work with Muse. In 2021, he released Cryosleep, a collection of his solo tracks. His work on MobLand season 1 adds a dramatic layer to the Harrigans' lives.

Ilan Eshkeri

Ilan Eshkeri was born in London on April 7, 1977. He is known for his extensive work in film, TV, and concert music. Eshkeri has worked on a wide range of films, including The Young Victoria, Layer Cake, Stardust, and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Eshkeri has worked with many artists, such as David Gilmour and Annie Lennox, in addition to his film work. He was nominated for a BAFTA for his work on Stardust due to the innovative way he scored films.

Plot of the series

Expand Tweet

The season finale of MobLand season 1, The Beast in Me, aired on June 1, 2025. At the beginning of the episode, the fight between the Harrigans and the Stevensons ends dramatically and violently. After months of bloody fighting, the war ends with an intricate, multifaceted attack planned by Harry Da Souza.

Harry set up Richie Stevenson and his whole organization using O'Hara Delaney, the family's trusted lawyer. The battle is over for good because Harry, Kevin, Paul, Zosia, and Kiko all attacked Richie's men at the same time. Even though the war is over, the criminal world will still be affected by this victory.

As the war ends, many important mysteries about the Harrigans' activities are solved. The most important of these is finding out who the "rat" was that was giving Richie Stevenson information. But it turns out that O'Hara was the spy, and her betrayal is what brings down the Stevensons in the end.

At the same time, Kevin Harrigan starts to assert his authority in the family after living in his father's shadow for years. As soon as Conrad and Maeve are caught and sent to prison, Kevin steps in to claim the Harrigan empire as his own.

Kevin doesn't accept Eddie, telling him that Eddie is actually Conrad's son, and he doesn't want to deal with Eddie's existence any longer.

A still from MobLand episode 10 (Image via Paramount+)

MobLand season 1 finale also goes deep into Maeve's mind; she tells Conrad what really drives her in a conversation. Maeve's manipulations and her treatment of Eddie and dislike of Seraphina exemplify her obsession with power. Jan, frustrated with the life Harry has led, lashes out in a moment of violent rage, accidentally stabbing him in the chest.

Although this violent act seems accidental, it reveals the untold tension in the Da Souza family because Harry's personal actions and decisions keep getting worse. Harry is in danger, but his journey may not be over. The episode ends with the Harrigans' fate unknown.

MobLand season 1 is available to stream on Paramount+.

