"Taylor Sheridan in writing such an evil”: Sebastian Roché praises Taylor Sheridan for crafting such an evil yet complex villain in 1923

In the latest episode of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel created by Taylor Sheridan, several characters meet their end, including one of the most notorious figures in the series. Actor Sebastian Roché, who portrayed Father Renaud, spoke about his character's conclusion and the man behind the story.

"Oh, I’m all for it. To tell you the truth, if this was a movie, I think the whole audience would stand. They would do the wave. I understand. That only adds to the brilliance of Taylor Sheridan in writing such an evil but complex character."

Roché told Deadline in an interview published on March 30, 2025.

The sixth episode of 1923 season 2, titled The Mountain Teeth of Monsters, marks the final appearance of Roché’s character, a residential school priest known for his brutal actions. In the same interview, Roché acknowledged the audience’s likely reaction to the character's death and explained how Sheridan’s writing allowed the villain to be both deeply unsettling and grounded in historical reality.

He shared that the role required emotional preparation, especially considering the subject matter around the residential schools, and that he felt a responsibility to approach the material with sensitivity.

Although Roché did not reveal specific plot developments, he described the scene as emotionally intense and praised his co-star Aminah Nieves (Teonna) and director Ben Richardson for creating an environment that supported authentic performances. His comments offer a deeper look into the process behind portraying a character rooted in such difficult real-world history.

How Sebastian Roché approached his character in 1923

Father Renaud, portrayed by Sebastian Roché in 1923, moments before the events that conclude his controversial arc in season 2 episode 6. (Image via Paramount+)

During his interview with Deadline, Roché explained the gravity of playing Father Renaud, noting that the role was unlike anything he had portrayed before. He said,

“This is the most evil character I’ve ever played. Not only is he evil, but he’s based on reality.”

Roché added that his research into residential schools left him shocked by the documented events that inspired the character. He also spoke about the moment before filming the intense scenes with Aminah Nieves.

Before filming emotionally intense scenes with co-star Aminah Nieves, Roché made a point to acknowledge the historical trauma that the storyline reflects. He said he felt it was important to apologize to cast members who may have been personally affected by the subject matter. This gesture was his way of respecting the weight of the narrative and those impacted by the history behind it.

Roché discussed his final scenes in 1923, including the one in which Renaud kills the character Runs His Horse, played by Michael Spears. According to Roché, the scene was designed to show a shift in Renaud’s state of mind.

“There was a real dissent into madness. This is a man who lives within the rigidity of his religion, within the confines of residential school. As soon as he was thrust into the wilderness, into something that was so foreign to him, Marshall Kent suddenly reflected the evil that he himself perpetuated,”

he said. He explained that the character, isolated from his environment and confronted with brutality that mirrored his own, began to unravel. Roché emphasized that the writing allowed him to explore this complexity.

He also spoke about the collaboration on set, particularly with director Ben Richardson. Roché said that the environment allowed the actors to engage deeply with their roles, noting that they did several takes to capture the right emotional tone.

The process was emotionally intense, and according to Roché, the performances were stronger because of it. Other cast members spoke to Deadline about their experiences filming the episode.

Michael Spears shared that reading the script was difficult due to the emotional nature of the story. Jeremy Gauna, who played Pete Plenty Clouds, noted that the production became emotionally intense after shooting key scenes involving Renaud. He said,

“There wasn’t a single dry eye in there.”

Roché also revealed how his relationship with Nieves influenced their performances.

“The fact that Aminah and I are very close helped even more,” he said.

He recalled feeling nervous before filming the scene but credited the collaboration on set for allowing the actors to deliver what the story required.

How the character deaths in 1923 set up the season finale

The sixth episode of 1923 season 2 features multiple major character deaths, which play a significant role in shaping the final stretch of the story. According to Screen Rant, the deaths of characters like Jack Dutton, Runs His Horse, and Pete Plenty Clouds introduce major shifts in the power dynamics and emotional weight of the series heading into the finale.

Darren Mann, who portrayed Jack Dutton, told Deadline in the same interview with Roché that discovering his character’s fate in the script was a surprise. He reflected on Jack’s motivations and how the character’s actions were rooted in loyalty and protection. Mann said he believed Jack was trying to uphold the legacy of the ranch and his family, even if it came at a cost.

The emotional impact of the deaths also affects surviving characters. Elizabeth’s next steps are uncertain following Jack’s death, and Teonna’s storyline remains tense after the confrontation with Father Renaud. These narrative developments suggest that the final episode may bring significant resolution while leaving room for further conflict.

In his interview, Roché did not offer specific details about the finale but said,

“The next episode has many surprises. You are going to be on the edge of your seat.”

1923 season 2 appears to be building toward a climax that reflects the broader themes of violence, justice, and survival that have defined 1923 so far. Although Father Renaud’s story ends in this episode, Roché noted that the experience of playing the character left a lasting impression.

“Reading the finale was like reading a great novel, and the ending of this series is going to be momentous. I was in tears.” he told Deadline.

He portrayed the series' conclusion as impactful and moving, even though he wasn't in the last episode. The character's journey, linked to historical wrongs, emphasizes the larger themes examined in 1923. By his depiction, Roché expressed his desire to add to a story that inspires audiences to face difficult realities. The episode signifies a pivotal moment in 1923 as it gets ready for its season 2 conclusion.

