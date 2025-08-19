WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Kelsey Mitchell earning consideration, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas making more noise

The race for the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player is tightening up due to Napheesa Collier's absence due to injury. Collier was the heavy favorite to win the award, but an ankle injury might prevent her from taking it home. She still has no timetable for a return, with less than a month left in the regular season.

A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas are making more noise, carrying the Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury, respectively. Kelsey Mitchell is earning consideration from her peers for leading the Indiana Fever amid Caitlin Clark's injury-riddled campaign.

Here's the WNBA MVP ladder race for Week 14, brought to you by Sportskeeda.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 14

#5. Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 13 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 14) - 0 GP (0 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 14) - 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 23.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Oddsmakers are still favoring Napheesa Collier to win this year's WNBA MVP award despite missing the Minnesota Lynx's last four games. There are still 11 games left on their schedule, and there's no threshold for games played in the league, unlike in the NBA.

However, Collier needs to strengthen her case by returning to the fold for at least the final two weeks. She remains the frontrunner, but it wouldn't be surprising if A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas make it closer once the final votes are cast. She still has no clear timetable for a return.

#4. Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 13 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 14) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 14) - 15.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 18.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

The Atlanta Dream are currently sitting second in the WNBA standings at 22-12. Allisha Gray is the primary reason for the Dream's turnaround from last season, putting up career numbers in her ninth year in the league.

There's no question that Gray will receive MVP votes, though the three favorites are Napheesa Collier, A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas. She went down this week after shooting poorly in two of their three games.

thecolorblu @bycolorblu Allisha Gray should be in the MVP conversation. If it’s not Phee it’s Lish.

#3. A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 13 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 14) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 14) - 27.0 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 2.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 22.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 2.1 BPG

The Las Vegas Aces' record-breaking loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 2 seemingly woke up A'ja Wilson. She was putting up MVP-type numbers, but the Aces weren't playing good basketball at all. They are currently on a seven-game winning streak, but they are still fifth in the WNBA standings due to how poorly they performed in the first half of the season.

Wilson, the reigning three-time WNBA MVP, continued her torrid August, putting up 27.0 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in Week 14. She went down one spot due to Kelsey Mitchell's performance against the Connecticut Sun. She'll likely get back on track next week since the Indiana Fever have a five-day break.

#2. Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 13 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 14) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 14) - 25.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 5.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.2 BPG

Kelsey Mitchell currently leads the WNBA in total points scored and is averaging 20.4 points per game, which is third in the league. Mitchell also scored 38 points in the Indiana Fever's 21-point comeback win over the Connecticut Sun. Those 38 points were the most scored this season.

Mitchell's peers have also campaigned for her to earn MVP votes, with Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Candace Parker all mentioning her breakout season. She's having the best year of her career, with the Fever fighting for a top-four spot despite Clark's absence for the majority of the year.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness If she wasn’t already, Kelsey Mitchell should get serious consideration for MVP. ​ Career year and she’s had to do so much for the Fever as adversity continues to strike…

#1. Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 13 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 14) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 14) - 17.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 10.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 16.2 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 9.1 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Alyssa Thomas remained first in the WNBA MVP rankings after dropping another triple-double. Thomas has cemented herself as the most valuable member of the Phoenix Mercury, and they won't be sniffing homecourt advantage for the postseason without her.

Thomas has come close to winning the MVP in her career, finishing as runner-up in 2023 to Breanna Stewart. If she can lead the Mercury to the second seed, she could steal the award away from Napheesa Collier.

