5 easiest Valorant Agents for Fortnite players (2024)

Valorant has a massive roster of 23 Agents that one can choose from and a few beginner-friendly ones that Fortnite players can try. It usually takes a lot of work for users to migrate over from one title to another since the mechanics and flow of the games can be quite different. Fortunately, Fortnite players can easily adapt to Riot’s round-based strategic shooter.

Valorant is one of the most intuitive competitive shooter titles and offers a unique arena for the community to grow and showcase their skills. However, mastering every single character can be difficult, as is learning about all the abilities and perfectly executing each of their roles.

With that said, let us look at some of the best Valorant Agents for Fortnite players.

Note: The Agent list mentioned below reflects the opinion of the writer and can differ for every individual. This is not a ranked list.

5 best Valorant Agents to master for Fortnite players

This list can help you sift through the Agents in Valorant and make the right choice if you are a fresh player from Fortnite.

1) Sage

Sage (Image via Riot Games)

Sage is one of the most basic characters in the entire game and can support the team at the same time. Her ability to create a wall and block off enemy aggression is a great way to understand how every round progresses. Moreover, her healing ability is a great route to help out others and make sure that your squad holds the advantage.

Sage’s ultimate ability is an unmatched skill that can resurrect fallen teammates and turn the tides of a game to help you secure consecutive wins.

2) Killjoy

Killjoy (Image via Riot Games)

Killjoy is an all-round Valorant Agent who can greatly impact both the defending and attacking sides. You can place down your abilities, like the automatic turret and the alarm bot, to hold down bomb sites or flanks, depending on your team’s objective, and aid them in taking site control with your ultimate ability.

You can also slow down the enemy team by detonating your grenades remotely from a safe distance. All of this combined can provide you with a great tactical advantage.

3) Reyna

Reyna (Image via Riot Games)

Reyna is one of the most selfish characters in the game, and all her abilities revolve around being able to take down the opposition. This Agent can help you learn strategic aggression and how rewarding it can be to win gunfights. Her abilities allow you to become the first point of contact and allow the team to be able to enter enemy-controlled areas on the map.

Mastering Reyna can help you grow as a player in terms of aim, tracking, and removing hesitations when taking gunfights.

4) Raze

Raze (Image via Riot Games)

Raze is one of the most fun Duelists, as the Agent’s entire ability kit is designed to help you wreak havoc on the map. With a highly lethal cluster grenade and satchels, you can take temporary control over a part of the map and secure it for your squad.

You can even use a tiny explosive bot to scout out risky corners for a safe entry. Her ultimate ability is a rocket launcher that can deal area-based damage and eliminate all enemies in a small area.

5) Sova

Sova (Image via Riot Games)

Sova is one of the basic Initiator Agents with diverse abilities. You can utilize his signature ability to obtain positional information and clear areas without risking your life. His shock darts can help you deal a lot of damage to enemies hiding in corners before engaging in gunfights.

Combined with his drone, you can scout out routes for your team and tag enemy Agents. His ultimate ability can be used to eliminate enemies from a long distance and secure rounds.

You can start playing Valorant with a single character and proceed to master your preferred Agents in the future. Playing competitive matches is one of the best ways to accumulate experience and gather the required understanding to play any role in the game.

