BBL Esports vs KOI - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The BBL Esports vs KOI match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 on April 11, 2024, is the second match of Week 2 Day 2 of the tournament. This will be the teams' third official encounter. Each would be striving to come out on top, as it would take them one step closer to the Playoffs.

By extension, winning this series would be a push towards confirming their appearance at Masters Shanghai, and potentially even adding three VCT Championship Points to their name.

This article covers everything you need to know about today's BBL Esports vs KOI matchup at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about BBL Esports vs KOI at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1

Prediction

In the last encounter between BBL Esports and KOI, three members of the former, including the Duelist Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural, finished with a negative K/D. While this was not the sole reason behind the team's underperformance, it allowed their opponents to run away with the game. Coming back with blazing guns would be a key win condition for BBL.

The roster changes that KOI made during the off-season appear to be paying off. The time that the squad had between Kickoff at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 should have given them enough time to smoothen out their edges and become better than before.

Today's game should be a close one, as there are no clear favorites. That said, if the Turks are able to find their footing in the early-game, there is a slim chance that they might run over their opponents at today's BBL Esports vs KOI matchup at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Head-to-head

There have been two BBL Esports vs KOI matches in VCT history. The first time was at VCT 2023 EMEA, where the Turkish squad came out on top 2-1. The second match was at the recently held EMEA Kickoff tournament, where KOI won the series 2-0.

Recent results

Both BBL Esports and KOI are coming off of underwhelming performances in their last five games. The former has a L-W-L-L-L streak against Apeks, Team Falcons, NAVI, KOI, and Gentle Mates.

On the other hand, the latter has a W-W-L-L-L streak against BBL Esports, Team Liquid, Team Vitality, Karmine Corp, and Team Liquid.

Whoever wins today's BBL Esports vs KOI matchup will be breaking a three-game-loss streak.

Potential lineups

BBL Esports

Kaan "reazy" Ürpek

Doğukan "QutionerX" Dural

Efe "Elite" Teber

Eren "Brave" Kasirga

Melih "pAura" Karaduran

Mehmet "Epic" Yildiz (Coach)

KOI

Grzegorz "GRUBINHO" Ryczko

Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Kamil "kamo" Frąckowiak

Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström

Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński

André "BARBARR" Möller (Coach)

Where to watch BBL Esports vs KOI

This encounter will take place on April 11, 2024. The following are the start times based on the region for the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 match featuring BBL Esports and KOI.

US (West): 10 am PT

10 am PT US (East): 12 pm ET

12 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET India: 10:30 pm IST

10:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (next day)

You can watch the match by visiting the following websites:

The timings might vary slightly depending on how long the match between Team Liquid and NAVI lasts.

