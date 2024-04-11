Team Liquid vs NAVI - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Team Liquid vs NAVI is a Group Stage match in VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. A total of 11 teams have been battling it out in a bid to secure their spots for VCT Masters Shanghai. These teams will first go through the Group Stage before advancing to the Playoffs. The top three from each region will then make their way to Shanghai. Day 4 of the event saw two upsets.

In the first match, FUT Esports took down the current best team of EMEA, Karmine Corp by 2-1 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three). In the second match, Team Vitality finally secured their first win, defeating Team Heretics 2-1.

Team Liquid vs NAVI - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

Team Liquid made major changes to the roster for the 2024 season. While there are high expectations of this team, they have struggled to deliver positive results and even missed out on VCT Masters Madrid. In Stage 1, Liquid won one match and lost the other.

NAVI's decision to bring back the old FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) core has certainly yielded results. Despite not making it to Masters Madrid, the team won three out of their last four matches convincingly.

The Team Liquid vs NAVI match favors the latter as, statistically, they have looked better in 2024. However, Team Liquid has the potential and talent to turn the tide in their favor.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other several times before. The most recent was during the VCT EMEA Kickoff where NAVI won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against FUT Esports in the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series 0-2.

Expand Tweet

NAVI's most recent match was against Team Vitality during the same event, where the former won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Team Liquid?

Readers can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on April 11, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day). Here are the links:

Team Liquid vs NAVI on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Team Liquid vs NAVI on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these VCT articles:

Poll : Who will win this match? Team Liquid NAVI 0 votes View Discussion