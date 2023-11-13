Best Valorant maps in Episode 7 ranked

Valorant has distinguished itself quite well from the other FPS (First Person Shooter) games when it comes to the maps. They have their own unique features, like rotating doors, breakable gates, teleports, ropes/zip lines, and more. Since the full launch, the game has released many maps for the players to experience.

For Episode 7 Act 3, only seven out of the ten maps are in the competitive pool. This article will focus on ranking all of those maps from worst to best.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions

Ranking all Valorant maps for Episode 7

7) Sunset

Sunset is the latest map in Valorant and was released in August 2023. It is situated in Los Angeles, USA, with two sites - A and B. Sunset is a bright and colorful map with a lot of details added in its non-playable areas.

Locations like the basketball courts, skate parks, and parking lots can also be visited and walked on through the 'ghost' feature in custom mode.

Its only feature is its breakable door located near the B Site. Sunset is a large map that has a lot of corners to clear, making it a rather difficult map to traverse across.

As of now, the map hasn't been deemed as an attack or defense-sided map. The Agents that seem to have found their footing on Sunset are Cypher and Harbor.

6) Breeze

Breeze was the sixth map that was released in April 2021 and is situated near the Atlantic Ocean. It has two sites, A and B, with multiple unique features like a mechanical door, a one-way automatic chute, and Rope Ascenders.

On its release, Breeze started out as a heavily attack-sided map. However, after the updates on the sites and middle section of the map, it has become a lot more balanced.

The only problem with Breeze is how large it is, causing players to take a long time while rotating from one place to another. Agents like Viper and Cypher are usually among the mainstays for the map.

5) Lotus

Lotus is the ninth map that was released in January 2023 and is situated in the Western Ghats of India. This map has three sites, A, B, and C, with unique features like a rotating door, breakable wall, silent drop, and more.

The problematic part about Lotus is how its three sites make it a heavily attack-sided map. Sentinel players usually struggle to anchor a site. Due to its large size, rotations aren't as quick. Many Agents like Chamber and Gekko have proven themselves to be quite useful on this map.

4) Bind

Bind has existed in Valorant since the beta phase and is situated in Morocco. The map has two sites, A and B, with perhaps the most unique and a game changer feature, the two teleporters. These allow the player to rotate from one site to another in a matter of seconds.

In its initial years, Bind was a heavily defense-sided map. Both sites had their difficulties while entering. However, after the recent changes, the map has become a bit balanced.

The tweaks haven't changed its defensive strengths but have definitely made it somewhat better for attackers to enter the desired site. Agents like Yoru and Skye have been used quite a lot on Bind.

3) Split

Split also comes from the beta stage and is situated in Japan. The map's only feature is its rope Ascenders and has two sites, A and B. This map is among the smaller ones in Valorant's map pool.

During the first few years of Valorant, Split was a highly defense-sided map. After some nerfs, the map's narrow lanes and tricky corners were changed to make it easier to enter sites.

The smaller size of Split makes it quite easy to rotate to aid teammates. Shotguns like Judge are best due to the map's close combat spaces. Agents like Sage and Raze have been used quite a bit for Split.

2) Haven

Haven has existed since the beta stage of Valorant and is situated in Bhutan. This is the second map with three sites, A, B, and C, with its destructible panels being its only feature.

Given the three sites, Haven has become a heavily attack-sided map. However, it has never felt unbalanced. Despite its size, it never feels extremely large. Rotations are quite easier than the other three-site map, Lotus.

Haven is a favorite for many players and lets the Agents, Jett and Omen, flourish in the team composition.

1) Ascent

Ascent was the first map released alongside the full launch of Valorant. It is located in Italy and has two sites, A and B. Ascent's biggest feature is its destructible doors that can be operated with a switch.

Ever since its release, Ascent has become a favorite for many Valorant players. This is among the only maps that have never seen a change and feel quite balanced in its entirety, despite its defense-sided nature. Agents like Sova and Killjoy are some of the most picked ones for Ascent.