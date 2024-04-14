BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon is a Group Stage match in Week 2 of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. The teams are currently fighting for their spot in the Playoffs. From there, the top three teams will qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Day 5 of the event had two exciting matches lined up. The first one saw Paper Rex take down the current regional champions, Gen.G by 2-1 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The next match saw a similar scoreline as the two teams DRX and T1 faced off against each other. After winning on their own map picks, it was ultimately DRX that took away the series.

BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

After a very underwhelming performance in the Kickoff, BLEED came into this event with a couple of big roster changes to turn things around. So far, the team has shown slight improvement in Stage 1 but are still to secure a win in the 2024 season.

Rex Regum Qeon have always been the underdogs of the Pacific region. For the 2024 season, the team was not expected to be a threat but have proven otherwise. While RRQ was unable to make it to VCT Masters Madrid, they started off Stage 1 with a very convincing win.

This match of BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon favors the former as the team is filled with experienced pros who have displayed amazing talent on the biggest stage. However, RRQ has looked better recently and could easily take over today's series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other once before during the Champion Tour Asia-Pacific Stage 2: Challengers Playoffs in 2022 where BLEED won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

BLEED's most recent match was against Talon Esports in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Rex Regum Qeon's most recent match was against Team Secret at the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

BLEED:

Nutchapon " sScary" Matarat

Matarat Kim " Zest " Ki-Seok

" Ki-Seok Jorel " Retla " Teo

" Teo Jacob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninic (Head Coach)

Rex Regum Qeon:

David " xffero " Monangin (IGL)

" Monangin (IGL) Park " Estrella " Gun

" Gun Maksim " Jemkin " Batorov

" Batorov Saibani " fl1pzjde r" Rahmad

r" Rahmad Hagai " Lmemore " Tewuh

" Tewuh Marthinus "Ewok" Walt (Head Coach)

When and where to watch BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon

Readers can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 14 at 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm JST.

Here are the links:

BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here BLEED vs Rex Regum Qeon on YouTube: Watch here

