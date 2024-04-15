BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION is a Group Stage match in Week 2 of the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 Regular Season. In their attempts to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai, the 11 Pacific franchise teams in the league will go head-to-head, first through the Group Stage and then through the Playoffs. Each region will only get three spots for Shanghai, and hence, it is crucial for BLEED as well as ZETA to be at the top of their game for the upcoming match.

The previous matchday started with a match between DetonatioN FocusMe and Gen.G. While the match was expected to be a bit close, Gen.G ran down their opposition and won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-0. The second match, which involved Global Esports and Talon Esports, went the distance. The two teams won on each other's map pick but eventually, it was Talon who walked away with a 2-1 win.

BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

BLEED has been among the weakest teams at this event. They have lost all their matches since the 2024 Pacific Kickoff. Even after the recent roster changes, the team couldn't produce positive results and has looked rather lackluster when it comes to set strategies and team play.

Meanwhile, ZETA DIVISION looks a lot better in comparison. They have already secured a win in the Pacific League Stage 1 and their only loss so far was a hard-fought one, against Team Secret. Although currently not among the favorites, ZETA does have a good chance of making it to Masters Shanghai.

The upcoming BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION matchup heavily favors the latter as they have looked significantly stronger in comparison. BLEED will need to come up with something special to turn things around.

Head-to-head

These teams have only faced each other once before, during Riot Games ONE 2023, where ZETA DIVISION won the Bo1 (Best-of-one) series by 1-0.

Recent results

BLEED's most recent match was against Rex Regum Qeon in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

ZETA DIVISION's most recent match was against Team Secret at the same event, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

BLEED

Nutchapon " sScary" Matarat

Matarat Kim " Zest " Ki-Seok

" Ki-Seok Jorel " Retla " Teo

" Teo Jacob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninic (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma " Dep " Hisamoto

" Hisamoto Ushida " Laz " Koji (IGL)

" Koji (IGL) Hiroki " hiroronn " Yanai

" Yanai Tenta " TENNN " Asai

" Asai Yushin " yuran " Hato

" Hato Carlos "Carlao" Mohn (Head Coach)

When and where to watch BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will kick off on April 16, 2024, at 4 am PT/ 1 pm CET/ 4:30 pm IST/ 8 pm JST.

Here are the links:

BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here BLEED vs ZETA DIVISION on YouTube: Watch here

