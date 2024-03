Boo's Valorant settings (2024): Crosshair, sensitivity, and more

Boo's Valorant settings can help players find their footing in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter or elevate their gameplay to the next level. Hailing from Lithuania, Ričardas “Boo” Lukaševičius is presently the in-game leader (IGL) for the Spanish Valorant squad, Team Heretics. He is best known for playing the Controller role, sporting Agents like Viper, Omen, and Astra.

If you want to play like Boo, you might need more than just his Valorant settings. However, emulating his crosshair and video settings can be a good start.

TH Boo's Valorant settings in 2024

Boo and Team Heretics at VCT 2024 Masters Madrid (Image via Riot Games)

Note: Boo's Valorant settings have been procured from specs.gg and Prosettings.net

Here are Boo's Valorant settings:

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.75

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

ADS Sensitivity: Unknown

eDPI: 300

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #ffffff

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: -

Center Dot Thickness: -

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 5

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Crosshair Code

0;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Alt

Jump: Space Bar/Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: MB5

Use/Equip Ability 2: E

Use/Equip Ability 3: Q

Use/Equip Ultimate Ability: X

Map Settings

Rotate: Unknown

Fixed Orientation: Unknown

Keep Player Centered: Unknown

Minimap Size: Unknown

Minimap Zoom: Unknown

Minimap Vision Cones: Unknown

Show Map Region Names: Unknown

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1728x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:10

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 2x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: Razer Viper V2 Pro Black

Keyboard: HyperX Alloy FPS

Headphones: Logitech G Pro X

Mousepad: SteelSeries QcK Plus

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

You can use the settings presented above to improve your gameplay.

