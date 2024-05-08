Cloud9 vs G2 Esports - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Cloud9 vs G2 Esports is the first playoff match in VCT Americas 2924 Stage 1. This Bo3 (Best-of-three) series will be one of the two single elimination matches of this stage.

Currently, Cloud9 is sitting at a total of five wins and one loss putting them in the second position of their group. Meanwhile, G2 Esports concluded the Group Stage with a third-place finish, having secured three wins and three losses.

Cloud9 vs G2 Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Cloud9 has surprised everyone during their Stage 1 run. The new roster changes which saw the addition of runi and moose have gotten positive results. This squad has looked better than ever and has taken down some of the stronger teams of the Americas region like LOUD and Leviatán.

G2 Esports has also had a decent showing in Stage 1. However, unlike Cloud9, G2 Esports' wins have been against relatively weaker teams like MIBR and FURIA. The team still hasn't looked at their best but has shown some potential.

This match of Cloud9 vs G2 Esports heavily favors the former as their performance has looked significantly better than their opponents in Stage 1. However, Cloud9's win condition has always been their star Duelist, OXY. If G2 Esports can shut him down, then they have a good chance of taking away the series win.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Cloud9's most recent match was against MIBR in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

G2 Esports' most recent match was against LOUD at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Anthony " Vanity " Malaspina (IGL)

" Malaspina (IGL) Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Dylan " runi " Cade

" Cade Francis " OXY " Hoang

" Hoang Kaleb " moose " Jayne

" Jayne Ian "Immi" Harding (Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch Cloud9 vs G2 Esports?

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on May 8, 2024, at 2 PM PT/ 11 PM CET/ 2:30 AM IST (next day). Here are the links:

Cloud9 vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here Cloud9 vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Watch here

