Fnatic vs Team Liquid - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The Fnatic vs Team Liquid match is the first to be conducted in the Playoffs stage of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. This will be among the only two matches that will follow single elimination, meaning the losing team will be out of the event. Currently, Fnatic have three wins and three losses, which leaves them in second position in their group. Meanwhile, Team Liquid also have the same number of wins and losses and are right behind Fnatic in third place.

That said, this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series is crucial for both teams. Let's learn more about the two sides.

Fnatic vs Team Liquid - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

This season, Fnatic has been struggling to regain their form from last year. While the team secured three wins against much weaker teams, they were unable to win a single map against stronger sides like FUT Esports and Team Heretics. So far, Fnatic has not looked convincing enough on the international stage.

Team Liquid are somewhat in the same boat. The new roster has shown a lot of potential but for some reason, the team has not been able to tap into it. After missing out on VCT Masters Madrid, they have looked slightly better in Stage 1 although they just barely qualified for the Playoffs stage.

The Fnatic vs Team Liquid match favors the former, as they have performed slightly better than their opponents in Stage 1.

Head-to-head

Both teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent meeting was during the VCT EMEA League 2023 Grand Finals, where Team Liquid won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series 3-1.

Recent results

Fnatic's most recent match was against NAVI in the Group Stage of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. They lost the Bo3 series 1-2.

Team Liquid's most recent match was against Gentle Mates at the same event where they won the Bo3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Fnatic

Jake " Boaster " Howlett (IGL)

" Howlett (IGL) Leo " Leo " Jannesson

" Jannesson Nikita " Derke " Sirmitev

" Sirmitev Timofey " Chronicle " Khromov

" Khromov Emir " Alfajer " Ali Beder

" Ali Beder Chris "Elmapuddy" Tebbit (Head Coach)

Team Liquid

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Fnatic vs Team Liquid

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 8, 2024, at 8 am PDT/ 5 pm CET/ 8:30 pm IST/ 12 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Fnatic vs Team Liquid on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Fnatic vs Team Liquid on YouTube: Watch here

