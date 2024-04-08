  • home icon
  FURIA vs KRÜ Esports - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

By Sneh Jadhav
Modified Apr 08, 2024 13:02 GMT
FURIA vs KR&Uuml; Esports at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games || FURIA || KR&Uuml; Esports)
FURIA vs KRÜ Esports at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 (Image via Riot Games || FURIA || KRÜ Esports)

FURIA vs KRÜ Esports is the only match lined up for Day 3 of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. The 11 franchised teams are giving their best to qualify for the next event, VCT Masters Shanghai. These teams will first be competing through the Group Stage and then make their way to the Playoffs. Only the top three from the entire region will make their way to the Masters event.

Both KRÜ and FURIA are relatively weaker teams in the region. To tackle their last year's performance, they have made some roster changes for the 2024 season and hence have a lot to prove in Stage 1 of Americas League. Winning this match could be the start of something great for either of these teams.

FURIA vs KRÜ Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

FURIA could not perform well during the Americas Kickoff and ended up getting eliminated early on. The team did show moments of brilliance as both their matches seemed somewhat close but definitely needed more time to look stronger.

KRÜ Esports had a very weak showing during the Americas Kickoff. This led to a change in the roster wherein the Brazilian pro player, heat was added to the team. This is a pretty huge move as heat was considered one of the most talented pro players from his region and proved it on the international stage as well.

This match of FURIA vs KRÜ Esports is difficult to predict as both teams seem equally matched at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. However, FURIA might get the edge as the new roster of KRÜ has not played a match on stage together which could lead to a slow start.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the OFF//SEASON event, Superdome 2023: Columbia where FURIA won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

FURIA's most recent match was against MIBR in the Americas Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against G2 Esports at the same event where they too lost their Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

FURIA:

  • Vitor "kon4n" Hugo
  • Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati
  • Felipi "liazzi" Galiazzi
  • Ilan "havoc" Eloy
  • Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt
  • Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

KRÜ Esports:

  • Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo
  • Angelo "keznit" Mori
  • Olavo "heat" Marcelo
  • Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)
  • Marco "Melser" Amaro
  • Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

When and where to watch FURIA vs KRÜ Esports

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on April 8, 2024, at 2 pm PT/ 11 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

