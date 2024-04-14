FURIA vs NRG Esports - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

FURIA vs NRG Esports is a Group Stage match of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. As of now, the eleven franchise teams are going through the Group Stage to proceed to the Playoffs. Here, only the top three teams will qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai.

Day 4 had two exciting matches lined up. The first was an NA showdown between the teams - 100 Thieves and G2 Esports. After a very long time, 100 Thieves was able to secure a clean win for themselves as they defeated G2 by 2-0 in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The second match saw Leviatán become the first team in Stage 1 to take down the current best team in the world - the Sentinels. They were able to win the Bo3 series 2-0 as well.

FURIA vs NRG Esports - Which team will win their match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

FURIA has been struggling in the 2024 season. The team made certain roster changes for this year but has not been able to create any positive results. Out of their last five matches, they have lost all of them and have only been able to win a total of two maps.

NRG Esports formed one of the strongest-looking rosters for the 2024 season. While the team had problems and did not qualify for VCT Masters Madrid, they started Stage 1 with a dominant win. If NRG can keep up this form, they will qualify for Masters Shanghai with ease.

The FURIA vs NRG Esports match heavily favors the latter as the team has delivered strong performances recently and has shown better strategies. FURIA will need to bring something special to turn this series into an upset.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the Americas Kickoff where NRG won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

FURIA's most recent match was against KRÜ Esports in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 1-2.

NRG Esports' most recent match was against LOUD in the same event where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

FURIA

Vitor " kon4n " Hugo

" Hugo Leonardo " mwzera " Serrati

" Serrati Felipi " liazzi " Galiazzi

" Galiazzi Ilan " havoc " Eloy

" Eloy Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Pedro "Koy" Pulig (Coach)

NRG Esports

Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Jimmy " Marved " Nguyen

" Nguyen Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

When and where to watch FURIA vs NRG Esports

You can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on April 14, 2024, at 5 pm PT/ 2 am CET (next day)/ 5:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

FURIA vs NRG Esports on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here FURIA vs NRG Esports on Twitch: Watch here

