G2 Esports vs Leviatán - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs Leviatán is an elimination Playoffs match in the VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. These squads will be facing each other in a Bo5 (best-of-five) to get more favorable seeding at the international event, the VCT Masters Shanghai.

G2 Esports has five wins and four losses in the VCT Americas Stage 1, whereas Leviatán has five victories and was defeated twice. Both teams have already made it to the VCT Masters Shanghai, which makes this a relatively low-stakes match. That said, here's who's more likely to win.

G2 Esports vs Leviatán - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

G2 Esports saw a slow start to the 2024 season but has improved significantly since Stage 1 started. While the team has seen some wins in this phase, its most notable ones have been the 2-0-scoreline victories against KRÜ Esports and Cloud9. G2 Esports is a formidable squad and can find itself contending for the first spot in the VCT Masters Shanghai.

Leviatán was a superteam from the Americas that everyone was keeping an eye on. It saw a rough start to Stage 1 but has finally achieved the level of performance that everyone expected them to reach. Leviatán's most notable wins have come against Sentinels and NRG Esports, where the squad did not lose a single map.

The upcoming game of G2 Esports vs Leviatán favors the latter, as this team has performed considerably better than their opponent so far in Stage 1. However, G2 has gotten better with every match they've played so far at this event and might just be able to overwhelm Leviatán in this series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off against each other only once. This game happened during the current ongoing event, VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where Leviatán won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series 2-1.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against 100 Thieves in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they lost the Bo3 series 1-2.

Leviatán's most recent series was against KRÜ Esports in the same event. They won the Bo3 series 2-1.

Potential lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Leviatán

Fans can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. The match will kick off on May 11, 2024, at 2 PM PT/11 PM CET/2:30 AM IST (next day). Here are the livestream links:

G2 Esports vs Leviatán on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here G2 Esports vs Leviatán on Twitch: Watch here

