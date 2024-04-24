G2 Esports vs Leviatán - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs Leviatán is the Group Stage match of Week 3 of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. Both teams have gotten a decent number of wins; however, winning this Bo3 (Best-of-three) will help them almost secure their spot in the Playoffs.

Currently, G2 Esports is sitting in fourth place on their table with a total of two wins and one loss. Leviatán has a similar record as they have two wins and a loss but are sitting at the top spot of their table tied with 100 Thieves.

Note: This article is partially based on the author's opinion.

G2 Esports vs Leviatán - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Predictions

G2 Esports came into Stage 1 with a singular roster change. Since then, they have secured dominant wins against the region's relatively weaker teams, like FURIA and Evil Geniuses. However, while facing a stronger team like 100 Thieves, G2 Esports struggled quite a bit.

Leviatán's super team had high expectations coming into the 2024 season. While the team didn't make it to VCT Masters Madrid, they have looked much better in Stage 1. The team has already defeated world champions Sentinels and the other super team NRG Esports with 2-0 victories. Leviatán is looking like the favorite to make it to Masters Shanghai at this moment.

This match of G2 Esports vs Leviatán is heavily favored toward the latter as they have won against the region's best teams. G2 Esports will need to come up with something special to win this series.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced off against each other before.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against FURIA in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

Leviatán's most recent match was at the same event against NRG Esports, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0 as well.

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs Leviatán

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will be held on April 24, 2024, at 2 pm PT/ 11 pm CET/ 2:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs Leviatán on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here G2 Esports vs Leviatán on Twitch: Watch here

Check out these articles: