G2 Esports vs LOUD - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

G2 Esports vs LOUD is the final Group Stage match in the VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. While the latter needs to win this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series to make it to the Playoffs, its opposition only requires a total of 14 rounds to advance to that phase.

Currently, G2 Esports have three wins and two defeats, placing them in third place in their own group. LOUD, on the other hand, has clinched only one match and lost two.

G2 Esports vs LOUD - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

G2 Esports was among the few teams that made a lineup change entering Stage 1. By adding rookie Valorant player icy the team was able to add some more firepower to its roster. So far, this team has shown some decent performances, but not to a point where they can be considered one of the best squads in the Americas.

LOUD has presented underwhelming performances in Stage 1. The Brazilian powerhouse has struggled to put up a fight. This squad's only win was against the VCT Masters Madrid winners, Sentinels, where LOUD seemed like it was back in form.

This match of G2 Esports vs LOUD favors the former due to its performance in Stage 1 so far. However, this opponent is almost always a scary team to go up against when it is facing imminent elimination. An interesting part of this Bo3 series is how its results also determine the fate of some other teams like Sentinels and Evil Geniuses in terms of advancing to the next stage.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

G2 Esports' most recent match was against MIBR in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series 2-0.

LOUD's most recent match was against Sentinels at the same event. They won the Bo3 series 2-0 as well.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

When and where to watch G2 Esports vs LOUD

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on May 5, 2024, at 5 pm PT/ 2 am CEST (next day)/ 5:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links:

G2 Esports vs LOUD on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here G2 Esports vs LOUD on Twitch: Watch here

Check out these other articles: