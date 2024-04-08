Gen.G vs Talon Esports - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Gen.G vs Talon Esports is the latest Group Stage match in the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. The eleven franchise teams will go through a series of matches to try and qualify for Masters Shanghai. They will first go through the Group Stage which will then be followed by the Playoffs. Only the top three teams will reach the global stage.

Day 3 had two matches lined up. The first one between BLEED and Talon Esports went all the way to the third map as both teams won on their map picks. However, Talon walked away with the Bo3 (Best-of-three) with a 2-1 scoreline. The next match ended up being a bit one-sided as Global Esports were taken down by DRX in a clean 2-0 victory.

Gen.G vs Talon Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Gen.G is currently the best team in the Pacific region. The new roster was able to shock the world as they conquered the global stage and became the first-ever Korean Valorant team to reach the Grand Finals of an international event. They finished second at VCT Masters Madrid and are an immediate threat to any team they face.

Talon Esports' new roster for the 2024 season has shown significant improvement from last year. The team has already secured a win at the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Talon's roster is certainly filled with exceptionally talented players and could end up becoming a dark horse of the region.

The match pitting Gen.G against Talon Esports heavily favors the former as it won the Pacific Kickoff and secured second place at Masters Madrid. Its only disadvantage is the amount of video footage available of professional matches which Talon can use to study and counter these strategies.

Head-to-head

Gen.G vs Talon Esports has happened a couple of times before. The most recent clash was during Pacific's Last Chance Qualifiers in 2023 where Gen.G won the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

Gen.G's most recent match was a 2-3 Bo5 series loss against Sentinels in VCT Masters Madrid.

Talon Esports' most recent match was against BLEED at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Potential lineups

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

Talon Esports

Thanamethk " Crws " Mahatthananuyut

" Mahatthananuyut Jittana " JitBoyS " Nokngam

" Nokngam Lim " Lenne " You Xiang Lionel

" You Xiang Lionel Joseph " ban " Seungmin Oh

" Seungmin Oh Peter " Governor " No

" No Thanachart " Surf" Rungapajaratkul

Rungapajaratkul Hector "FrosT" Rosario (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Gen.G vs Talon Esports

Readers can watch the Gen.G vs Talon Esports match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 9 at 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Gen.G vs Talon Esports on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Gen G vs Talon Esports on YouTube: Watch here

