Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION is the opening match of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Eleven franchise teams from the region will go head-to-head against each other to secure the spots for Masters Shanghai. Each region gets a total of three spots. A total of 12 teams will be at the second international event of the year.

The teams will have to first go through the Group Stage where they will be divided into two groups, Alpha and Omega. The top three of both groups will then proceed to the Playoffs where three teams will progress to Masters Shanghai and the winner of the event will receive three points.

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION - Which team will win its first match of VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Global Esports completely revamped its roster which saw a good combination of rookies and experienced pros. This new team showed some positive results during the Pacific Kickoff but was unable to reach Masters Madrid as they were eliminated quite early.

ZETA DIVISION also made a couple of changes to its roster, adding two players from its academy roster. This new version of ZETA delivered a decent performance and made it to the Playoffs stage of the Pacific Kickoff. However, the team could not secure a single win and subsequently got eliminated.

The Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION matchup heavily favors the latter as the roster's core is more experienced and has found a lot of success. Global Esports must bring something special to grab its first win at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1 against ZETA DIVISION.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent matchup was during the Pacific Kickoff where ZETA DIVISION won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) with a 2-0 scoreline.

Recent results

Global Esports' most recent fixture was indeed against ZETA DIVISION in the Pacific Kickoff where they suffered a 2-0 defeat.

ZETA DIVISION's most recent match was at the same event, where they also succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Gen.G in the Bo3 series.

Potential Lineups

Global Esports

Russel " Russ " Mendes (IGL)

" Mendes (IGL) Gary " blaZek1ng " Dastin

" Dastin Abhirup " Lightningfast " Choudhury

" Choudhury Niko " Polvi " Polvinen

" Polvinen Benedict " Benkai " Tan

" Tan Peter "Spin" Bradford (Head Coach)

ZETA DIVISION

Yuuma " Dep " Hisamoto

" Hisamoto Ushida " Laz " Koji (IGL)

" Koji (IGL) Hiroki " hiroronn " Yanai

" Yanai Tenta " TENNN " Asai

" Asai Yushin " yuran " Hato

" Hato Carlos "Carlao" Mohn (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Pacific. The match will take place on April 6 at 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST.

Here are the links

Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Global Esports vs ZETA DIVISION on YouTube: Watch here

