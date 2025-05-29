How to get Sorry Bro spray and Fam title in Valorant (Twitch drops)

The Valorant Masters Tokyo rewards have been officially revealed, giving players a chance to claim the free Sorry Bro spray and Fam title. These are permanent drops, and you can use them in your gameplay. The freebies are a part of the Twitch drops for the Masters Torrento matches, starting from June 7, 2025, and continuing until June 22, 2025. You can easily claim both the rewards just by tuning in to the official matches.
This article guides you on how to get the Sorry Bro spray and Fam title in Valorant.
How to claim Sorry Bro spray and Fam title from Valorant Masters Torrento Twitch drops
You can obtain both items simply by watching a match between June 7, 2025, and June 22, 2025. To claim the Fam title, you must watch matches from June 7 to 21. On the other hand, to claim the Sorry Bro spray, watch the Grand Final of Masters Torrento on June 22, 2025. Below is the direct link to access the Valorant official Twitch account:
Valorant official Twitch channel - twitch.tv/valorant
Since there’s no specific duration mentioned for how long you need to watch, based on previous trends, it's advisable to watch for at least 1 hour before checking the Twitch drop section. To ensure you receive all the freebies, make sure to link your Riot account to Twitch.
Here’s how to do that:
- Step 1: Go to your Twitch account and select the settings option
- Step 2: Navigate to the Connection Tab
- Step 3: Scroll down and select Connect Riot Account
- Step 4: This redirects you to the Riot ID sign-in page. Simply sign in to the link.
Once you have claimed the rewards, open your Valorant account and visit the inventory section to check if you received the freebies.
