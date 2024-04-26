Karmine Corp vs KOI - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Karmine Corp vs KOI matchup at VCT EMEA Stage 1 on April 26, 2024, will mark the end of Week 4 Day 3 of the tournament. While KC will be playing to solidify their chances of making it to playoffs, KOI's tournament life is on the line, as a loss today would put them out of running for all practical purposes.

The goal of the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 is to secure a spot at Masters Shanghai and potentially collect three VCT Championship Points for a potential Champions 2024 qualification. With such prestigious prospects up for grabs, each team is expected to put their best foot forward in today's game.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Karmine Corp vs KOI matchup.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the Karmine Corp vs KOI match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1

Prediction

Despite the hot and cold results since EMEA Kickoff, KC has proven to be a strong team with talented individuals. The lineup has promising strategies backed by mechanical prowess that has bested the best names in the business.

KOI, on the other hand, has old and new names, with the likes of starxo and sheydos having international trophies to their name. That said, this year, the lineup hasn't found much in terms of success.

Given the recent trends, this Karmine Corp vs KOI game should go the way of KC unless the looming threat of elimination brings out something from KOI boys that the world is yet to see from them.

Head-to-head

There have been two Karmine Corp vs KOI matchups in VCT history. The first was at the EMEA league last year, and the second was at Kickoff this year. Both series went the way of KC: the first being a 2-1 finish and the second being a clean 2-0.

Recent results

Going into today's series, Karmine Corp has an L-W-L-W-L streak against Paper Rex, GIANTX, FUT Esports, Gentle Mates, and Natus Vincere, respectively.

In comparison, KOI has a full red carpet of five losses, starting with Team Vitality and Karmine Corp at Kickoff, and going over to Team Liquid, BBL Esports, and Fnatic at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Potential lineups

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

KOI

Grzegorz "GRUBINHO" Ryczko

Ryczko Bogdan "sheydos" Naumov

Naumov Kamil "kamo" Frąckowiak

Frąckowiak Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström

Flodström Patryk "starxo" Kopczyński

Kopczyński André "BARBARR" Möller (Head Coach)

Where to watch Karmine Corp vs KOI

The Karmine Corp vs KOI match will take place on April 26, 2024. Here are the start times for the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 match in different regions:

US (West): 10 am PT (April 26, 2024)

10 am PT (April 26, 2024) US (East): 12 pm ET (April 26, 2024)

12 pm ET (April 26, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET (April 26, 2024)

7 pm CET (April 26, 2024) India: 10:30 pm IST (April 26, 2024)

10:30 pm IST (April 26, 2024) Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (April 27, 2024)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

The game might start earlier or later than the abovementioned broadcast timings depending on how long the previous game of the day—Team Vitality vs GIANTX—lasts.

