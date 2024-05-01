Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics - VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics is a Group Stage match in Week 5 of VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1. Both teams need to win this Bo3 (Best-of-three) series to get closer to the Playoffs spot.

As of now, Karmine Corp has three wins and two losses which has earned them the top position of their group. Team Heretics is sitting at two wins and two losses putting them in third place in its group.

That said, let's take a look at the prediction and other details of this contest.

Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics - Which team will win this match at VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Karmine Corp is the current top team of the EMEA region. While they had a decent showing at VCT Masters Madrid, the team has somewhat struggled to keep up their form in Stage 1. Karmine Corp has only been able to secure dominant wins against much weaker teams and has stumbled while facing stronger ones like NAVI and FUT Esports.

Team Heretics are in somewhat of a similar situation. The team has had some dominant wins against the likes of Fnatic and Team Liquid but has lost against relatively weaker teams like Team Vitality and BBL Esports. This roster is also finally playing alongside their teammate, W0ot who has been surprisingly looking very sharp on stage.

This match of Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics favors the former as they have looked slightly better than their opposition in the recent matches. However, Team Heretics is not far behind and could very much overpower Karmine Corp.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced off several times against each other. The most recent was during the EMEA Kickoff where Karmine Corp won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-1.

Recent results

Karmine Corp's most recent match was against KOI at the VCT EMEA 2024 Stage 1 where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Team Heretics' most recent match was against Team Liquid at the same event where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

Karmine Corp

Martin " MAGNUM " Penkov (IGL)

" Penkov (IGL) Tomás " tomaszy " Machado

" Machado Marshall " N4RRATE " Massey

" Massey Martin " marteen " Pátek

" Pátek Ryad " sh1n " Ensaad

" Ensaad Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov (Head Coach)

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Dominykas " MiniBoo " Lukaševičius

" Lukaševičius Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official VCT EMEA YouTube and Twitch channels. The series will take place on May 1, 2024, at 10 am PDT/ 7 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST/ 2 am JST (next day).

Here are the links:

Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Karmine Corp vs Team Heretics on YouTube: Watch here

