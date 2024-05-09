KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports is an Upper Semifinals Playoffs match in VCT Americas 2034 Stage 1. This match will help determine which team will make it to the Upper Finals of the event and secure their spot for VCT Masters Shanghai.

As of this writing, KRÜ Esports has a total of five wins and a single loss which put them at the top of their group. On the other side, G2 Esports has a total of four wins and three losses in the entire event.

KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports - Which team will win this match at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

KRÜ Esports are currently among the best teams in the Americas region. In the Group Stage, the team only lost a full series to Leviatán and a single map to 100 Thieves. The addition of Olavo "heat" to the roster has bore many positive results as he is among the most impactful and reliable players on the team. With him and keznit, the roster's firepower has pushed beyond everyone's expectations.

G2 Esports has also had a decent showing in Stage 1. While not as good as KRÜ Esports, G2 has earned themselves some clean 2-0 wins. Their latest victory against Cloud9 was a dominating one and has definitely made them a potential threat to others.

This match of KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports favors the former as they have looked incredible throughout this event. G2 will need to put on a flawless performance if they want to win this series.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before. The most recent was during the Americas Kickoff where G2 Esports won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

KRÜ Esports' most recent match was against Leviatán in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

G2 Esports' most recent match was against Cloud9 in the same event where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

KRÜ Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Coach)

When and where to watch KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on May 9, 2024, at 2 PM PT/ 11 PM CET/ 2:30 AM IST (next day). Here are the links:

KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Watch here KRÜ Esports vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Watch here

