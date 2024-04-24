KRU Esports vs LOUD - VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The KRU Esports vs LOUD matchup at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 on April 24, 2024, will mark the end of the tournament's Super Week. While KRU Esports will be playing to maintain their undefeated streak in the competition, LOUD will be fighting to not to forego their chance to make it to playoffs.

With all teams striving to make it to Masters Shanghai in May 2024 and potentially collect three VCT Championship Points to aid their qualification to the year's biggest Valorant event, today's game is a crucial one for both squads. This article covers everything you need to know about the KRU Esports vs LOUD match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about the KRU Esports vs LOUD match at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1

Prediction

At the outset, it must be noted that all three of KRU Esports' victories at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 have been against teams at the bottom of the table (with EG finding their first victory against Sentinels yesterday). On the other hand, LOUD has lost to NRG Esports and Cloud9, both top-tier opponents from the Alpha group.

This is not to discredit KRU Esports and its players, who have shown incredible mechanical and strategic prowess so far. However, despite LOUD's lackluster performance in the tournament so far, it would be foolish to count the Champions 2022 winners out of running.

Head-to-head

There have been two KRU Esports vs LOUD games in the past. The first was at Masters Copenhagen in 2022, where KRU came out on top 2-1. The second was at the Americas League in 2023, with the Brazilians winning 2-1.

Recent results

Despite a disappointing run in 2023 and a poor start at Kickoff, KRU Esports remains undefeated at VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1. They presently have an L-L-W-W-W streak against G2 Esports (twice)FURIA, MIBR, and Evil Geniuses, respectively.

LOUD, on the other hand, have a W-L-L-L-L streak against EDward Gaming, Sentinels, Paper Rex, NRG Esports, and Cloud9, respectively. The squad has not managed to find a win since they took down EDward Gaming in the Swiss Stage of Masters Madrid.What LOUD seems to be facing right now is a lack of execution rather than a dearth of ideas.

All things considered, the result of the KRU Esports vs LOUD match is more likely to go the way of the former. However, LOUD ironing out the creases in their gameplay to come out on top should not come as a surprise to most people.

Potential lineups

KRU Esports

Fabian "Shyy" Usnayo

Usnayo Angelo " keznit " Mori

" Mori Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Nicolas "Klaus" Ferrari (IGL)

Ferrari (IGL) Marco " Melser " Amaro

" Amaro Jorge "Atom" Sierro (Coach)

LOUD

Gabriel " Quick " Lima

" Lima Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Pedro "peu" Lopes (Coach)

Where to watch KRU Esports vs LOUD

This KRU Esports vs LOUD match will take place on April 24, 2024. Here are the region-specific start times of this VCT 2024 Americas Stage 1 matchup:

US (West): 5 pm PT (April 24, 2024)

5 pm PT (April 24, 2024) US (East): 8 pm ET (April 24, 2024)

8 pm ET (April 24, 2024) Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 2 am CEST (April 25, 2024)

2 am CEST (April 25, 2024) India: 5:30 am IST (April 25, 2024)

5:30 am IST (April 25, 2024) Japan and Korea: 9 am KST (April 25, 2024)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

Keep in mind that the game will only begin once the G2 Esports vs Leviatan match concludes. Therefore, the start time might vary slightly from what is mentioned here.

