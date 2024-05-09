Leviatán vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs continue in full force as Leviatán and 100 Thieves will go head-to-head for the second time this year. Both teams are on a hot winning streak and a win here would secure either team a spot at VCT Masters Shanghai. As such, this match has a lot of stakes surrounding it and the pressure will be immense for Leviatán in particular as they have been heralded as a superteam in the region.

That said, a defeat here won't mean the end of the run for either team as the lower bracket still gives them a chance to bounce back. This article will include all the relevant information that you need to know ahead of this exciting matchup.

Leviatán vs 100 Thieves at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Leviatán has been one of the strongest teams in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. The Latin American organization revamped its roster around superstar duelist aspas. This has paid dividends for the team as Leviatán managed to dominate their opposition barring one defeat against Cloud9 in the first game of Stage 1.

aspas has simply been unstoppable thanks to incredibly consistent performances and excellent teamwork with IGL kiNgg. Both of these players have been absolute standouts for the roster and are the driving forces for Leviatán's immense success so far. The team had a slow start to the year but has finally ramped up just in time for a potential trip to Masters Shanghai.

Expand Tweet

100 Thieves have been on an incredible upswing with massive victories over NRG and LOUD. The North American team has shown some incredible teamwork and individual prowess with players like Asuna and Cryocells having monstrous performances.

100 Thieves will have a tall task ahead of them but with their current form, this matchup might be much closer than anticipated. If Cryocells can maintain his incredible form and the support line of 100 Thieves can neuter aspas then there is a legitimate chance that we get to see the American organization return to the international stage.

Prediction: Leviatán wins the series 2-1

Head-to-head

Leviatán and 100 Thieves have faced twice in the past with one of the encounters being at the VCT Americas Kickoff event. Both teams have one win against each other with Leviatán winning the most recent matchup 2-1.

Previous results

Leviatán's latest result was a 2-1 victory against KRÜ Esports in the El Clasico of Latin American Valorant. 100 Thieves managed to secure a dominant 2-0 win against LOUD in their most recent game.

Expand Tweet

Expected rosters

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

Livestream details

Listed below are the match timings for the VCT Americas 2024 Playoffs series between Leviatán and 100 Thieves:

PT: May 9, 2024, 5 pm

CET: May 10, 2024, 2 am

IST: May 10, 2024, 5:30 am

KST: May 10, 2024, 9 am

You can watch the matchup between Leviatán and 100 Thieves on the official VCT Americas YouTube and Twitch channels.

Leviatán and 100 Thieves on Twitch: Watch here

Leviatán and 100 Thieves on YouTube: Watch here

Check out more Valorant articles: