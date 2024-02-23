NAVI vs Team Liquid- VCT EMEA Kickoff: Predictions, where to watch, and more

NAVI vs Team Liquid is the qualifier match for the Playoffs in Group B of VCT EMEA Kickoff. The eleven teams have been giving their best to make it to the next stage in order to play at VCT Masters Madrid. With only two slots available for the international event, every region will be determined to grab them.

Day 3 was filled with three matches. The first one saw Team Vitality completely destroy Gentle Mates in their debut match with a 2-0 score in the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series. The second one had a similar score as Team Heretics defeated Karmije Corp and qualified for the Playoffs.

Finally, FUT Esports and GIANTX had a very close match where both teams won on each other's map picks, but it was ultimately FUT that won the series by 2-1.

NAVI vs Team Liquid - Which team will qualify for the Playoffs in VCT EMEA Kickoff?

Predictions

NAVI had a very underwhelming performance in 2023. They started off great at LOCK//IN but had inconsistent performances as the year went on. For 2024, they have brought in ardiis to create the previous EMEA's FPX (FunPlus Phoenix) roster. This team was able to win a Masters event back in 2022 and can definitely become a top squad once again.

Team Liquid's 2023 period also had a similar problem with inconsistency. Despite winning the regional league, the team never felt like a major threat in any of the events. For 2024, they have recruited three players from the Ascension runner-ups, Apeks' core, which includes Enzo, Mistic, and Keiko. This squad is already looking quite deadly and has the potential to become a top team with given time.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is quite difficult as both teams are filled with immense talent. However, it slightly favors NAVI as the team has more experience and has been together for quite a long time.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during Valorant Champions 2023, where NAVI won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against BBL Esports in the VCT EMEA Kickoff, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-1.

Team Liquid's most recent match was against KOI at the same VCT event, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

NAVI:

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Ardis " ardiis " Svaranieks

" Svaranieks Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

Team Liquid:

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

When and where to watch NAVI vs Team Liquid?

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. The series will take place on February 23 at 5 am PDT / 2 pm CET / 6:30 pm IST / 10 pm JST. Here are the links:

NAVI vs Team Liquid on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here NAVI vs Team Liquid on YouTube: Watch here

