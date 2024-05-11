Paper Rex vs Gen.G - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Paper Rex vs Gen.G is the Grand Finals game of the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. Both teams will be playing against each other in a Bo5 (best-of-five) series. Paper Rex will have a map ban advantage in this match since they come from the upper bracket.

Currently, this squad is at seven wins and one loss in the VCT Americas Stage 1, whereas Gen.G is at five wins and four losses. These two teams have already made it to VCT Masters Shanghai and will be battling for Pacific's #1 seed.

Paper Rex vs Gen.G - Which team will win VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Paper Rex is easily one of the best teams in the region and the world. Its chaotic playstyle has returned in full force after Jinggg's comeback to the Valorant competitive scene. It is the only team with a single loss, which was handed to them by Team Secret. As such, PPX is definitely among the favorites for the VCT Masters Shanghai.

Gen.G had high expectations to meet after its amazing run at VCT Masters Madrid. The team encountered a few hurdles in Stage 1 and was able to overcome those and qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai. The group includes players who have immense talent and are capable of giving Pacific its first international trophy.

This match of Paper Rex vs Gen.G heavily favors the former due to its incredible run in Stage 1. However, the latter is among the few teams that can go toe to toe against PPX, so this Bo5 series won't be easy for either team.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other multiple times before. The most recent was during the ongoing event, VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where Paper Rex won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series 2-1.

Recent results

Paper Rex's most recent match was against T1 in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1, where they clinched the Bo3 series 2-0.

Gen.G's most recent match was also against T1 in the same event. They won the Bo5 series by 3-0.

Expand Tweet

Potential Lineups

Paper Rex

Aaron " mindfreak " Leonhart

" Leonhart Jason " f0rsakeN " Susanto

" Susanto Wang " Jinggg " Jing Jie

" Jing Jie Khalish " d4v41 " Rusyaidee

" Rusyaidee Ilya " something " Petrov

" Petrov Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Head coach)

Gen.G

Byeong " Munchkin " Sang-beom

" Sang-beom Kim " t3xture " Na-ra

" Na-ra Kim " Meteor " Tae-O

" Tae-O Kim " Lakia " Jong-Min

" Jong-Min Kim " Karon " Won-tae

" Won-tae Kang "solo" Geun-Chul (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Paper Rex vs Gen.G

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on May 12, 2024, at 1 am PT/ 10 am CET/ 1:30 pm IST/ 5 pm JST.

Paper Rex vs Gen.G on Twitch : Watch here

: Watch here Paper Rex vs Gen G on YouTube: Watch here

Don't forget to check out these VCT articles: