Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves is a Group Stage match in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. The tournament has already begun, and 11 franchised teams are fighting it out to secure their spot in Masters Shanghai. After the Group Stage, they will head to the Playoffs, where the top three teams will make their way to the international event.

With both Sentinels and 100 Thieves having large, dedicated fanbases, there's a lot riding on the upcoming match. The former is currently being touted as the best in the world, but the latter is likely to have a few tricks up their sleeve.

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - Which team will secure their first win at VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Sentinels have had a splendid performance in 2024. They were able to win the Americas Kickoff by playing the most number of matches and even secured an international win at VCT Masters Madrid. They are easily the best team in the world right now.

100 Thieves made a couple of changes to their roster and staff for the 2024 season. While the team have shown a lot of improvement from last year, they were unable to secure many wins at Americas Kickoff and were eliminated early.

The Sentinels vs 100 Thieves matchup heavily favors the former. However, one may want to take into consideration that 100 Thieves has hours of their opponent's gameplay footage to review, and they may strategize accordingly.

Head-to-head

These two teams have faced each other multiple times before. Their most recent match during the Americas Kickoff had Sentinels winning the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against Gen.G in VCT Masters Madrid where they won the Bo5 (Best-of-five) series by 3-2.

100 Thieves' most recent match was against Sentinels in the Americas Kickoff where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

100 Thieves

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello (IGL)

" Pupello (IGL) Sean " bang " Bezerra

" Bezerra Matthew " Cryocells " Panganiban

" Panganiban Daniel " eeiu " Vucenovic

" Vucenovic Peter " Asuna " Mazuryk

" Mazuryk Anthony "Zikz" Gray (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs 100 Thieves

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas:

Sentinels vs 100 Thieves on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs 100 Thieves on Twitch: Watch here

It will take place on April 6, 2024, at 5 pm PT/ 2 am CET (next day)/ 5:30 am IST (next day).

Day 1 opened with two matches. Cloud9 faced off against Leviatán, and the teams had an intense Bo3 (Best-of-three) as they won on each other's map picks. The third game went into overtime, with Cloud9 finally closing the series 2-1. In the second match, NRG was able to take down LOUD, the former Americas’ winner, in a 2-0 win.

