Sentinels vs Leviatán - VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Sentinels vs Leviatán is a Group Stage match of VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1. All the teams are competing for championship points and trying to secure their spots for VCT Masters Shanghai. Each win will lead to them gaining one point that will help toward qualifying for Valorant Champions 2024. The top three teams from every region will make their way to Shanghai.

Sentinels and Leviatán are two of the strongest teams in the Americas region. These rosters are filled with players who are immensely talented and have a lot of experience. While Sentinels could tap into their potential with their Masters Madrid win, Leviatán haven't had their best performances yet.

Note: Parts of the article are based on the author's opinion.

Sentinels vs Leviatán - Which team will this match at VCT Americas 2924 Stage 1?

Predictions

Sentinels are the best team in the world right now and looked absolutely stellar during VCT Masters Madrid. Moreover, they brought that same level of gameplay as they dominated their first match of Stage 1.

Leviatán's super team looked good on paper but hasn't been able to deliver positive results. The team looked quite messy in their matches and have lost matches that should have gone their way. They've only been able to win a single match so far and must get a good result soon to continue with this iteration of the roster.

This match of Sentinels vs Leviatán heavily favors the former as they have shown better results in their recent matches and are arguably in peak form. Leviatán will need to bring their A-game if they wish to walk away with a win.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other several times. The most recent was during the Americas Kickoff where Sentinels won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Sentinels' most recent match was against 100 Thieves in VCT Americas 2024 Stage 1, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Leviatán's most recent match was against Cloud9 in the same event where they lost their Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential Lineups

Sentinels

Mohamed Amine "johnqt" Ouraid (IGL)

Ouraid (IGL) Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Ngo Zachary "zekken" Patrone

Patrone Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi

Rossi Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Adam "kaplan" Kaplan (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena

Aravena Erick " aspas " Santos

" Santos Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Ian " tex " Botsch

" Botsch Alex "goked" Kie (Coach)

When and where to watch Sentinels vs Leviatán

Readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas. It will take place on April 13, 2024, at 5 pm PT/ 2 am CET (next day)/ 5:30 am IST (next day).

Here are the links,

Sentinels vs Leviatán on YouTube : Watch here

: Watch here Sentinels vs Leviatán on Twitch: Watch here

