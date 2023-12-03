Shopify Rebellion vs Team Liquid Brazil - Valorant Game Changers 2023 Grand Final: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Game Changers 2023 Championship kicked off with a bang and is now ready to host the Grand Finals between Shopify Rebellion (SR) and Team Liquid Brazil (TL).

The tournament began with a total of eight star-studded teams and went through a series of breathtaking matches. The Grand Finals will be hosted at the Arena CBLOL in São Paulo, Brazil. The International stage is set to host a huge number of fans and present them with the final stretch of the Game Changers 2023 Championship.

This article covers everything you need to know about the upcoming match between two of the most talented teams in Valorant’s Esports scene.

SR vs TL - Who will win Valorant Game Changers 2023?

Predictions

Shopify Rebellion has banned both maps Split and Bind throughout all three of the matches that they have played in this tournament. The team has maintained a clean and unwavering winning streak throughout the event, with two 2-0 scorelines and a single 2-1 victory. Their only loss was on the map Breeze against G2 Gozen, where the match ended with a 13-6 score.

Considering SR’s performance on Breeze, Team Liquid could make a play for the map. However, TL has remained biased over the selection of this wide-open map and banned it at the first chance they get.

TL faced an unfortunate defeat against G2 Gozen in the first match and had to climb through the lower bracket and play a total of five matches against different teams to reach the Grand Finals. The team has been consistent throughout different maps like Bind, Ascent, Split, and Lotus in the tournament, which shows that they have some strats locked and loaded for almost all arenas.

SR flaunts a 76% win rate on Haven and 71% on Bind, while TL boasts a whopping 85% win rate on Bind and 76% on Haven.

The upcoming Valorant Game Changers 2023 Grand Finals will be a true test for both competing teams, as both showcase similar stats map-wise. This also means that the matches could boil down to simple trades and timings, tipping it in one’s favor.

Considering that both teams display their full potential on stage, it is highly likely that Team Liquid Brazil will take the win and emerge victorious and pluck the Valorant champion title in this tournament.

Head-to-head

Shopify Rebellion and Team Liquid Brazil have not played against each other before but are no strangers and recognize the competition ahead of them. Despite not playing matches on the stage, both teams are sure to have witnessed each other’s strengths and weaknesses throughout this competitive week.

Recent results

SR managed to dominate through the upper bracket and crushed their competition in Valorant's GC 2023 one after the other. The team won against Chao Hui EDward Gaming (2-0), BBL Queens (2-0), and G2 Gozen (2-1) to consolidate their position in the Grand Finals.

TL lost the first match to G2 and moved to the lower brackets, where they won against Evil Geniuses GC (2-0), BBL Queens (2-0), Team SMG GC (2-1), and finally took out G2 from the tournament with a 2-1 scoreline.

Potential lineups

Shopify Rebellion

Melanie “meL” Capone (IGL)

Capone (IGL) Alexis “alexis” Guarrasi

Guarrasi Nicole “Noia” Tierce

Tierce Ava ”florescent” Eugene

Eugene Sarah “sarahcat” Simpson

Simpson Loic “effys” Sauvageau (Coach)

Team Liquid Brazil

Natalia “daiki” Vilela (IGL)

Vilela (IGL) Vitoria “Bizerra” Vieira

Vieira Letícia “Joojina” Paiva

Paiva Isabeli “isaa” Esser

Esser Paula “bstrdd” Naguil

Naguil André “palestra” Daguano (Coach)

Livestream details

You can watch the live stream of the Grand Finals of Game Changers 2023 on Valorant’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. The primary channel will broadcast it in English and the others in the regional languages through the respective sub-category channels.

Fans can also join other streamers in a watch party to participate in fun interactions and predictions.

Shopify Rebellion will play against Team Liquid Brazil on December 3, 2023, at 9:00 am PT/ 7:00 pm CEST/ 10:30 pm IST.

