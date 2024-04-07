Talon Esports vs BLEED - VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1: Predictions, where to watch, and more

Talon Esports vs BLEED is a Group Stage match in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1. The 11 teams will first be divided into two groups: Alpha and Omega. From here, the top three from each table will make it to the Playoffs where three teams will secure their spot for Masters Shanghai.

Day 1 of the event had two matches scheduled. The first one between Global Esports and ZETA DIVISION went all the way as both won on their own map picks. However, it was ZETA that finally crossed the finish line and hence won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-1. The next match between DRX and Team Secret saw a 2-0 scoreline as the former was able to play effortlessly with its new roster.

Talon Esports vs BLEED - Which team will win its first match at VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1?

Predictions

Talon Esports had a major revamp in its roster for the 2023 season. The new lineup showed some positive results during the Pacific Kickoff, but ultimately did not make it to Masters Madrid as it got eliminated early on.

BLEED had a similar story as the team saw very little success during the Pacific Kickoff with a new roster. This led to some roster changes, with players Zest and Retla now added to the squad.

The match of Talon Esports vs BLEED is difficult to predict as both teams seem equally matched. However, the latter is filled with a lot more experienced pros, which can give it a slight edge. Talon Esports isn't very far behind though, and could secure itself the first win at the VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1.

Head-to-head

These teams have never faced each other before.

Recent results

Talon Esports' most recent match was against Team Secret at the Pacific Kickoff, where it lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

BLEED's most recent match was at the same event against Global Esports, where it lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

Potential lineups

Talon Esports:

Thanamethk " Crws " Mahatthananuyut

" Mahatthananuyut Jittana " JitBoyS " Nokngam

" Nokngam Lim " Lenne " You Xiang Lionel

" You Xiang Lionel Joseph " ban " Seungmin Oh

" Seungmin Oh Peter " Governor " No

" No Aaron "b0i" Thao (Coach)

BLEED:

Nutchapon " sScary" Matarat

Matarat Kim " Zest " Ki-Seok

" Ki-Seok Jorel " Retla " Teo

" Teo Jacob " yay " Whiteaker

" Whiteaker Derrick " Deryeon " Yee

" Yee Nikola "LEGIJA" Ninic (Coach)

When and where to watch Talon Esports vs BLEED in VCT Pacific 2024 Stage 1

Readers can watch the match on VCT Pacific's official YouTube and Twitch channels. It will take place on April 7 at 1 am PT / 10 am CET / 1:30 pm IST / 5 pm JST.

Here are the links:

Talon Esports vs BLEED on Twitch: Watch here

Talon Esports vs BLEED on YouTube: Watch here

