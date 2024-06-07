Team Heretics vs G2 Esports - VCT 2024 Masters Shanghai Lower Bracket Finals: Prediction, where to watch, and more

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports is the lower bracket finals of VCT Masters Shanghai. A total of 12 teams from the four franchise leagues have given their all to prove they belong on the global stage. Now, only three teams remain as they will play some intense Bo5 (Best-of-five) series to try and get their hands on the Masters trophy.

So far, Team Heretics have gotten five wins and two losses at the event. Meanwhile, G2 Esports are sitting at four wins and one loss. This Bo5 series is crucial as the losing team will be eliminated from the event.

Note: Some aspects of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports - Which team will make their way to the Grand Finals of VCT Masters Shanghai?

Expand Tweet

Trending

Predictions

Team Heretics have shocked everyone with their growth throughout VCT Masters Shanghai. Despite the change within the roster at the last moment, they have continued to impress with every match at this event. While their strategies and playstyle have looked impeccable, the strongest aspect of this team is the sheer mechanical skill.

G2 Esports have also improved with every opponent they have taken down. They had a smooth journey in the Swiss stage and took down some of the stronger teams at the event, like Paper Rex and T1. Their most memorable moment is easily the comeback from 2-11 on Ascent against Team Heretics themselves.

This match of Team Heretics vs G2 Esports favors the latter as they have looked slightly better in comparison. However, Team Heretics has been getting better with each match and has a very good chance of taking down G2 Esports.

Expand Tweet

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times before at VCT Masters Shanghai. Both of these matches ended with the same results, where G2 Esports won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) series by 2-1.

Recent results

Team Heretics' most recent match was against 100 Thieves in VCT Masters Shanghai where they won the Bo3 series by 2-0.

Expand Tweet

G2 Esports' most recent match was against Gen.G at the same event where they lost the Bo3 series by 0-2.

Potential Lineups

Team Heretics

Ricardas " Boo " Lukaševičius (IGL)

" Lukaševičius (IGL) Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski

Fabrowski Enes " RieNss " Ecirli

" Ecirli Benjy " benjyfishy " Fish

" Fish Mert " Wo0t " Alkan

" Alkan Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Head Coach)

G2 Esports

Jacob " valyn " Batio (IGL)

" Batio (IGL) Jacob " icy " Lange

" Lange Jonah " JonahP " Pulice

" Pulice Trent " trent " Cairns

" Cairns Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Josh "JoshRT" Lee (Head Coach)

When and where to watch Team Heretics vs G2 Esports

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Valorant and VCT, respectively. This match will take place on June 8, 2024, at 3 am EDT/ 12 am PDT/ 9 am CEST/ 12:30 pm IST/ 3 pm CST.

Here are the links:

Team Heretics vs G2 Esports on Twitch: Watch here

Watch here Team Heretics vs G2 Esports on YouTube: Watch here

Check out these Exclusives: