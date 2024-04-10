Team Vitality vs Team Heretics - VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The Team Vitality vs Team Heretics match at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 on April 10, 2024, is the second match of Week 2 Day 1. The organizations have faced each other on several occasions over the year, but this will be their first encounter with their present rosters. As a result, this makes for an occasion to look out for.

The winner of this match will be one step closer to making playoffs in this tournament, and by extension closer to making it to Masters Shanghai and potentially even collecting three VCT Championship Points.

This article highlights everything you need to know about today's Team Vitality vs Team Heretics matchup at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Disclaimer: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Everything you need to know about Team Vitality vs Team Heretics at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1

Prediction

Team Vitality and Team Heretics both came into the 2024 VCT season as middle-order teams. However, the latter has proved itself to be a force to be reckoned with in the region, having taken down NAVI at Kickoff, almost eliminating Paper Rex at Masters Madrid, and crushing Fnatic in the first week of VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1.

Such high praises can't yet be sung about Team Vitality, which remains to date a promising squad that is yet to show results. In their last game against NAVI, only two players managed to finish with a positive K/D. While Valorant is more than just about getting kills, shooting still forms an integral part of the title, and Vitality must up their game as nearly every member of the Heretics squad has pitch-perfect aim.

Today's Team Vitality vs Team Heretics at VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 is more likely to go the way of the latter.

Head-to-head

There have been three Team Vitality vs Team Heretics matches in the past; one each in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. The former won all three of these encounters. However, today's matchup includes a lot of variables in the form of new players, which might have a considerable impact on the results.

Recent results

Going into today's Team Vitality vs Team Heretics match, both teams have three losses and two wins to their name in terms of the last five games they played.

Team Vitality has a L-W-L-W-L streak against Fnatic, Gentle Mates, Karmine Corp, KOI, and Natus Vincere. On the other hand, Team Heretics is coming off a W-L-L-L-W streak against NAVI, Karmine Corp, Sentinels, Paper Rex, and Fnatic.

Potential lineups

Team Vitality

Jokūbas "ceNder" Labutis

Labutis Nikita "trexx" Cherednichenko

Cherednichenko Emil "runneR" Trajkovski

Trajkovski Kimmie "Kicks" Laasner

Laasner Saif "Sayf" Jibraeel

Jibraeel Salah "Salah" Barakat (Coach)

Team Heretics

Benjy "benjyfishy" Fish

Fish Dominykas "MiniBoo" Lukaševičius

Lukaševičius Ričardas "Boo" Lukaševičius

Lukaševičius Enes "RieNs" Ecirli

Ecirli Patryk "paTiTek" Fabrowski

Fabrowski Neil "neilzinho" Finlay (Coach)

Where to watch Team Vitality vs Team Heretics

The game will take place on April 10, 2024. The following are the region-based local start times for the VCT 2024 EMEA Stage 1 match featuring Vitality and Heretics:

US (West): 10 am PT

10 am PT US (East): 12 pm ET

12 pm ET Berlin, Madrid, Paris: 7 pm CET

7 pm CET India: 10:30 pm IST

10:30 pm IST Japan and Korea: 2 am KST (next day)

You can visit the following websites to watch the match:

The match timings might vary slightly based on how long the previous match—between Karmine Corps and FUT Esports—lasts.

