Valorant guide: Best Clove setups and lineups on Lotus

For those who wield the power of the Controller, mastering Clove's setups and lineups on Valorant's Lotus is the key to dominance. This vibrant, multi-layered environment presents a playground of possibilities for the enigmatic Clove. Here, strategic control reigns supreme, and the Scottish troublemaker's toolkit blossoms amid the intricate floral architecture.
This guide empowers you to navigate the twisting pathways, hidden alcoves, and flourishing flora of Lotus. We'll delve into the best Clove strategies for both offense and defense across A, B, and C sites, transforming you into a strategic mastermind and cultivating victory on this exotic Valorant map.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Best Clove setups and lineups for attacking on Lotus in Valorant
Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Lotus
To attack A-site in Lotus, you need to smoke Stairs and Ropes/Drop as Clove. These are the two primary chokepoints that defenders hold, and blocking them should give your team a strategic advantage.
Tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Lotus
For B-site in Lotus, there are two combinations of smokes that you can use. The angles that these smokes cover are different, and they should be used to adapt to the situation you are in, or based on the information your team has.
Combination #1
Tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Combination #2
Tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Best Clove attacking smokes (Ruse) on C-Site Lotus
Attacking C-site in Lotus is pretty straightforward. Just smoke the default spots at waterfall and CT-spawn.
Tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Best Clove Meddle attacking lineups for Lotus in Valorant
Meddle performs best when combined with other destructive skills in Valorant. Pair this with your duelists for some quick frags and site control.
A-site boxes near B-link
Back of B-site for C-link rotation
C-site
Best Clove setups and lineups for defending on Lotus in Valorant
Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on A-Site Lotus
Defending A-site is always tricky in Lotus, as there is a lot of scope for enemies to take control of tree-area or rotate easily to B. As such, you should smoke A-main and tree as Clove, depending on the situation and the information that you have.
Tactical map view
How the smokes look in-game
Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on B-Site Lotus
In B-site on Lotus, there is only one smoke that you need to do, which is at B-main entrance.
Tactical map view
How the smoke looks in-game
Best Clove defending smokes (Ruse) on C-Site Lotus
Similar to the smoke usage in B-site, you need to only smoke the entrance of C-main while defending on Lotus as Clove.
Tactical map view
How the smoke looks in-game
Best Clove Meddle defending lineups for Lotus in Valorant
While defending, pair up your Meddle and time it with damaging abilities like Killjoy's swamp grenades or Kay/O's frag charge to get maximum damage output, while also delaying the enemy push.
A-site tree
B-main
C-site
Best Clove one-way smokes on Lotus in Valorant
Although Clove's Ruse in Valorant allows for decent one-way smokes in most maps, Lotus doesn't provide the Scottish Controller a lot of leeway to throw them. There is only one aggressive one-way smoke that you can capitalize on while defending on C-site.
Tactical map view
How the smoke looks in-game
Although not the best Controller for Lotus, Clove's toolkit is decent on this map's intricate design. By mastering these setups and lineups, you can transform yourself into a strategic mastermind and cultivate victory on this Valorant map.
This guide is just a starting point, and you should adapt your strategies based on the in-game situation and your team's needs. Experiment with different Clove setups and lineups to find what works best for you and elevate your gameplay on Lotus.
