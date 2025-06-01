Valorant Pride Month 2025: How to claim limited-edition Player Cards, Titles, and Gun Buddies

Valorant Pride Month 2025 has finally arrived, offering free rewards for players. Each year, Riot Games celebrates and supports the LGBTQ+ community with special rainbow-themed items that players can use in their gameplay. Similarly, this year, they can get their hands on a variety of rewards, including Pride Cards, a new “Ate” Title, and a Flyby Hug Gun Buddy for free.
This article guides you on how to claim all Valorant Pride Month 2025 rewards for free.
Valorant Pride Month 2025: How to get all limited-edition rewards for free
Riot Games is once again offering limited-edition Player Cards, Titles, and Gun Buddies to support the LGBTQ+ community in Valorant. Players can get all these rewards after visiting the Riot Games Shop's redeem code section.
As of now, there is no way to claim these rewards directly from Valorant’s in-game store, as many players did previously. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Valorant Pride Month 2025 rewards:
- Step 1: Visit the Riot Games Shop by clicking on this link- Riot Games Shop.
- Step 2: Once there, sign into your Valorant account with your User ID and password.
- Step 3: Enter the codes mentioned below and click the "Redeem Code" option to claim each reward one at a time.
- Step 4: After this step, you will receive a summary notification. Click 'Redeem Code' again to get the rewards.
Here are the codes for all the rewards:
- All Pride Cards: CC-VAL25-PLAYR-CARDS
- 'Ate' Title: CC-VAL25-ATE25-TITLE
- Flyby Hug Gun Buddy: CC-VAL25-FLYBY-BUDDY
Valorant Pride Month 2025: All rewards to unlock
Players can get a total of 10 freebies during Valorant's Pride Month 2025. Here is a list of all the available rewards:
- Mint Card
- Cotton Candy Card
- Rainbow Card
- Sunset Card
- Sherbet Card
- Galactic Card
- Primary Card
- Twilight Card
- Ate (Title)
- Flyby Hug Buddy (Gun Buddy)
That being said, this is a time-bound offer and will conclude on June 30, 2025. Hence, it is advisable to claim all the limited-edition rewards for free before they are gone for good.
