YouTuber beats Riot Games to develop the Valorant replay system

The absence of the Valorant replay system has left a notable gap in the game since its launch four years ago. Riot Games has acknowledged this demand but has yet to deliver on it. Amid the back and forth between the gaming community and studio, the development of a replay system by a YouTuber, That Carrot Fella, has sparked curiosity and debate. Many are surprised that a community member has accomplished this feat ahead of the title's official developer.

This article covers a YouTuber's creation of a mock-up Valorant replay system, their perspective on Riot Games' perceived failure to implement such a system, and how the community has responded to this achievement.

Exploring the hype behind the Valorant replay system made by YouTubers

Riot Games' Senior Producer, Steven Eldredge, expressed interest in exploring the Valorant replay system back in 2020. However, subsequent statements from Riot Games suggest that development progress has been slow, with no concrete plans for a player-facing version of the system as of 2022. This delay has left players frustrated, and they have begun questioning the company's priorities.

Amid the anticipation, a YouTuber known as That Carrot Fella took matters into his own hands and developed a mock-up of a replay system for Valorant using Unreal Engine 4, the same engine as Riot Games' FPS.

In less than four hours, That Carrot Fella developed the basic functionalities of the system. In a video showcasing his work, he highlighted its potential to help players improve their gameplay, detect cheaters, and create engaging content.

That Carrot Fella narrating the development process for their mock-up replay system in UE4 (Image via That Carrot Fella on YouTube)

To bypass the limitations of not being able to physically change games' code, That Carrot Fella recreated Valorant's gameplay aspects, specifically focusing on the character Omen and the map Ascent. By developing a replay system within Unreal Engine, he was able to record and replay gameplay actions, demonstrating the effectiveness of his mock-up.

The YouTuber said:

“I am just some young fella doing this in my spare time. If I were a billion-dollar company I would make sure my game has everything it possibly could including a replay system.”

This is how That Carrot Fella expressed his frustration with Riot Games' perceived lack of effort in implementing a replay system. He emphasised that even as an individual, he was able to create a functional system in a short amount of time.

Valorant replay system UI mock-up (Image via FIFTYSTUDIOS on YouTube)

Another YouTube channel, FIFTYSTUDIOS, also contributed to the discussion by creating a mock-up user interface for the Valorant replay system. Its video showcased featured options like observing other players' viewpoints, reporting players, highlighting mistakes, and additional features.

The concept aimed to address the needs of both casual and professional players, showcasing the potential of a fully-fledged replay system.

These content creators' feats raise questions about Riot Games' development process and priorities. While the studio has the resources and expertise to implement a replay system, the fact that individuals were able to achieve this feat ahead of them highlights a potential gap in the company's approach to game development.

Community reactions

Valorant's community has been vocal about the need for a replay system, citing reasons such as studying previous matches for tactical advantages, detecting cheaters, and creating compelling content.

Expand Tweet

This post above highlights the ongoing frustration among players and content creators regarding the absence of the Valorant replay system. It emphasizes how the lack of a replay system limits players and content creators, leading to the loss of valuable clips and hindering their ability to fully enjoy and engage with the game.

Expand Tweet

This reply to @erafps, who is seemingly dumbfounded by one of their in-game experiences, underscores the practical utility and need for the Valorant replay system. It highlights the current limitations players face in understanding and learning from their gameplay experiences.

The story of That Carrot Fella and FIFTYSTUDIOS' mock-up replay system highlights the gaming community's passion and commitment.

In a Reddit post where u/Revelucian brought attention to the YouTuber's video, the community began contrasting Valorant with other games, including Quake 1, which had a demo system back in 1996.

Comment byu/Revelucian from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

Redditors pointed out that solving this issue is not a complex technical challenge, especially for a company as large as Riot Games with abundant resources. They noted that games like Halo 3, Counter Strike, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 had replay systems when they were released many years ago.

Comment byu/Revelucian from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

This comment above speculates that Valorant's netcode might favor high ping players to attract large distant playerbases, potentially compromising fairness. It also suggests that a replay system would reveal differences between player screens and the server, exposing potential issues.

Comment byu/Revelucian from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

Riot Games announced their intention to conduct a detailed examination of their progress with the Valorant replay system, but this plan was never realized. As a result, community members like u/kinsi55 have formed opinions on the subject by referring to information from "various technical blog posts they (Riot Games) have done before."

Comment byu/Revelucian from discussion inVALORANT Expand Post

This comment implies that games' lack of a replay system has become a well-known meme, attracting attention from beyond the community. It implies that this increased attention, even if initially negative or mocking, could ultimately benefit Valorant by increasing its visibility and potentially attracting new players or viewers.

Check out more Valorant articles on Sportskeeda:

New Agent reveal || New map leaked || Sovereign 2.0 skins || Console playtest || VCT 2024 Korea grand finals || Check stats || Aim training routine