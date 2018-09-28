Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mary Kom to lead Indian challenge at AIBA women's world championship

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:17 IST

2014 Asian Games - Day 12
2014 Asian Games - Day 12

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Five-time champion M C Mary Kom (48kg) will be the spearhead of a 10-strong Indian team named Friday for the AIBA women's world boxing championships, scheduled to be held here from November 15 to 24.

Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom will be aiming for her sixth gold at the event, which is being held in India for the first time since 2006.

Pinky Jangra (51kg), Manisha (54kg), Sonia (57kg), L Sarita Devi (60kg), Simranjit Kaur (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81kg) and Seema Poonia (+81kg) are the other members of the squad.

Mary Kom, Lovlina, Sarita, Baghyabati and Simranjit made it to the squad on the basis of their fine performances in the 13th International Silesian Boxing Championships Poland and the 32nd Ahmet Comert Tournament in Turkey.

Mary had won a gold at the Poland meet early this month while Lovlina and five-time Asian Champion and a former world champion Sarita claimed a bronze each in their categories.

Similarly, Simran won a gold in Turkey along with Bagyabati, who was also adjudged the best boxer.

But the rest of the boxers were picked on the basis of trials held Friday.

Former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki defeated Ritu Grewal, while Manisha defeated Meena Kumari Devi, a silver-medallist in Turkey.

Youth world champion Shashi Chopra was a strong contender against Sonia in 57kg but the latter prevailed because of her depth of experience.

The 2006 championship remains the best for the country in terms of performance. India had topped the medal tally with four gold, three silver and one bronze medal.

Indian Team for World Championhsip:

M C Mary Kom (48Kg), Pinky Jangra (51Kg), Manisha (54Kg), Sonia Lather (57Kg), L Sarita Devi (60Kg), Simranjit Kaur (64Kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69Kg), Saweety Boora (75Kg), Bhagyabati Kachari (81Kg), Seema Poonia (+81Kg)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Mansi and Anshu claim bronze in Junior Women's World...
RELATED STORY
India were impressive in Greco-Roman, claiming three...
RELATED STORY
5 most emotional moments in Indian Olympic history
RELATED STORY
India finishes with a pair of Silver medals in Freestyle...
RELATED STORY
Foreign wrestling coaches set to join India camp before...
RELATED STORY
Strive for Sixteen Golds (India at Asian Games 2018)-IV
RELATED STORY
Sakshi Malik grabs spot for World Championship, Ritu to...
RELATED STORY
Naveen upsets defending world champion Fix on way to...
RELATED STORY
10 most unforgettable moments from the Rio Olympics for...
RELATED STORY
30-member strong junior wrestling contingent set for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us